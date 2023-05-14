close

Ad hoc committee takes full control of WFI day to day activities: Reports

Earlier on Saturday, the IOA debarred all outgoing WFI officials from undertaking any administrative WFI function with immediate effect

ANI
Wrestlers, protesting wrestlers

Photo: PTI

3 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 7:22 AM IST
The ad hoc committee formed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has taken up matters into its own hand and all the day-to-day functioning of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is being performed by the committee until the WFI elections, according to the sources.

Wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar for over 16 days demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh and his sacking from the post in the light of allegations of sexual harassment by the wrestlers.

As of now, the federation has not been disbanded, it continues to exist, even if it doesn't have any executive powers in the present scenario. Because of the ongoing case against the WFI chief, the elections have been put on hold.

Earlier on Saturday, the IOA debarred all outgoing WFI officials from undertaking any administrative WFI function with immediate effect.

IOA issued a letter regarding the same.

"Taking note of the Ministry's letter dated 24.04.2023 informing Indian Olympic Association (IOA) of the administrative void in Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and requesting the IOA to form a transitory committee or Ad hoc Committee to conduct elections of Executive Council of WFI and manage affairs of WFI, IOA Executive Council at its Emergency meeting held on 27th April, 2023 has unanimously resolved that an Ad Hoc Committee should be constituted to take charge of the affairs of the WFI," the letter read.

"IOA has appointed Ad hoc Committee to vide Order 03.05.2023 consisting of Bhupender Singh Bajwa, IOA Executive Council Member and Suma Shirur, Sportsperson of Outstanding Merit of IOA. A retired Judge of the Hon'ble Supreme Court or any High Court in India will also be involved with the Ad Hoc Committee to ensure fresh elections of WFI are conducted in a smooth, transparent and legally sound manner. Ad hoc Committee has already started functioning," it said.

"In pursuance of the above, it is hereby clarified that the Ad Hoc Committee appointed by the IOA for the discipline of Wrestling shall carry out all the duties and responsibilities of the National Sports Federation as enunciated in the Sports Code," the letter further read.

"With the Ad hoc Committee being in existence, the outgoing office bearers of the WFI shall have no role with respect to the exercise of any function of the NSF for the discipline of Wrestling and shall not perform any administrative, financial, regulatory or any other role. Therefore, the outgoing office bearers of the WFI are directed to hand over all official documents, including website management, financial instruments, login details for making entries for the participation of Indian sportspersons in international events, etc., to the Ad hoc Committee, forthwith," concluded the letter.

Earlier the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced on April 24 that the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) will form an ad-hoc committee to conduct the elections for the Executive Committee of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) within 45 days of its formation, to manage day-to-day affairs of the body, including the selection of athletes and making entries for the participation of players in international events.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Olympic Association sports Wrestling

First Published: May 14 2023 | 7:22 AM IST

