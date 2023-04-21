close

Incorporate cutting edge tech in revenue generating departments: Andhra CM

Implementation of appropriate policies (using technology) would help plug leakages and extend improvised services to the tax payers, besides enhancing the revenue, said Reddy in a statement

Press Trust of India Amaravati
Y S Jaganmohan Reddy

Y S Jaganmohan Reddy

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 10:17 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday directed officials to incorporate "state-of-the-art technology" to implement policy, particularly in revenue generating departments, and thereby reduce human involvement in the process.

Stating that the use of technology would improve efficiency and render improvised services to taxpayers with full transparency, the chief minister, at a review meeting on revenue generating departments, instructed officials to conduct a study and submit a detailed report by the next review.

Implementation of appropriate policies (using technology) would help plug leakages and extend improvised services to the tax payers, besides enhancing the revenue, said Reddy in a statement.

Meanwhile, the officials told the CM that Andhra Pradesh was better placed than Karnataka and Maharashtra in tax collection, logging a growth rate of 25.2 per cent and achieving 93 per cent -- Rs 51,481 crore -- of the last fiscal's target, while Rs 60,191 crore has been set as the goal for fiscal year 2023-24.

According to officials, targets are being reached by the efficient use of data analytics and introduction of automation between various departments to keep an eye on tax evaders.

Meanwhile, the Stamps and Registrations Department's revenue has shot up to Rs 8,071 crore in 2022-23 when compared to Rs 4,725 crore in 2018-19 while the Mines and Geology Department has earned a revenue of Rs 4,756 crore, exceeding the target of Rs 4,500 crore set for 2022-23.

Similarly, the Transport Department recorded revenue of Rs 4,294 crore, achieving 95.4 per cent of the target while Rs 7,000 crore has been set as the goal for the current fiscal year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Y S Jaganmohan Reddy Technology Andhra Pradesh

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 10:17 PM IST

