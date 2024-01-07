Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India booming with highway, railway, air route expansion: Yogi Adityanath

'In the last ten years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi India has emerged as a global power. When leadership is good, everyone's respect increases,' Adityanath said

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Press Trust of India Gorakhpur (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2024 | 10:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday lauded the Narendra Modi-led central government, saying the country is witnessing an expansion of highways, railways, and air connectivity under his rule.
"In the last ten years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi India has emerged as a global power. When leadership is good, everyone's respect increases," Adityanath said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The CM made the remarks while addressing the programmes organised under the BJP's 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' in Rapti Nagar and Nanda Nagar of Gorakhpur.
According to a press statement issued by the state government, the CM said, "The country is witnessing the expansion of highways, railways, and air connectivity. AIIMS is being established, and industries are flourishing. Employment is being generated on a large scale. Every eligible person is benefiting from welfare schemes, without any discrimination."

Adityanath said his party does not see caste or creed when it devises policies and ensures that all alike benefit from them.
He claimed that under the current central dispensation led by his party, 4 crore people across the country, and 55 lakh in UP have received houses.
"The government's schemes are not based on caste, religion, or region and are meant for villages, the poor, farmers, women, and youth.
"Free housing facilities have been provided to 4 crore people in the country and 55 lakh people in Uttar Pradesh. In the state, 15 crore people have been receiving free ration for the last three and a half years, and this will continue for the next five years. A large number of people are benefiting from the Ayushman Yojana, receiving free medical treatment," he said.
Adityanath also urged people to conduct a cleanliness campaign for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration ceremony and make religious sites clean and beautiful.

Also Read

Slow progress in highway construction persists despite government push

CM Adityanath launches fourth phase of Mission Shakti in Uttar Pradesh

State govt has no plans for caste census in UP, says CM Yogi Adityanath

Anti-addiction campaign launched in UP, CM urges youth for association

UP CM extends greetings on completion of 4 years of Article 370 abrogation

Gaganyaan mission: Isro to carry out final launch in 2025, says MoS Singh

NDMC to hire advisor for development of parking areas in Lutyens' Delhi

Security upped after Raman Science Centre in Nagpur gets bomb threat email

3 criminal laws framed with spirit of 'citizen, dignity, justice first': PM

PM Modi hails Navy's heroic operation in rescuing sailors of merchant ship

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Narendra Modi central government Highways Railways air connectivity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2024 | 10:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon