India booming with highway, railway, air route expansion: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday lauded the Narendra Modi-led central government, saying the country is witnessing an expansion of highways, railways, and air connectivity under his rule.

"In the last ten years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi India has emerged as a global power. When leadership is good, everyone's respect increases," Adityanath said.

The CM made the remarks while addressing the programmes organised under the BJP's 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' in Rapti Nagar and Nanda Nagar of Gorakhpur.

According to a press statement issued by the state government, the CM said, "The country is witnessing the expansion of highways, railways, and air connectivity. AIIMS is being established, and industries are flourishing. Employment is being generated on a large scale. Every eligible person is benefiting from welfare schemes, without any discrimination."



Adityanath said his party does not see caste or creed when it devises policies and ensures that all alike benefit from them.

He claimed that under the current central dispensation led by his party, 4 crore people across the country, and 55 lakh in UP have received houses.

"The government's schemes are not based on caste, religion, or region and are meant for villages, the poor, farmers, women, and youth.

"Free housing facilities have been provided to 4 crore people in the country and 55 lakh people in Uttar Pradesh. In the state, 15 crore people have been receiving free ration for the last three and a half years, and this will continue for the next five years. A large number of people are benefiting from the Ayushman Yojana, receiving free medical treatment," he said.

Adityanath also urged people to conduct a cleanliness campaign for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration ceremony and make religious sites clean and beautiful.