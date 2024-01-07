NDMC to hire advisor for development of parking areas in Lutyens' Delhi

The New Delhi Municipal Council is looking to hire a financial advisor for assessment in the development of parking facilities in the Lutyens' Delhi on a public-private partnership basis, the civic body said in a statement.

The NDMC has floated a proposal for the exercise and has identified 51 locations for development of parking facilities.

The places include the Rail Museum, Claridges Hotel, Thapar House, Yashwant Place, Palika Place, Khan Market.

"There are several problem areas in manually-managed parking facilities that are direct consequences of poor permit management. Using smart parking solutions promises to optimise permit management for NDMC which is a highly sensitive area," an official said.

Smart Parking solves inconsistencies in parking collection, improper usage of all parking spaces, overcrowding and chaos in public places, poor handling of overtime parking and other violations, he said.

"Since this is affecting revenue of NDMC, so, a proper survey of the area on in-coming and out-going of vehicles for the purpose of providing parking facilities to commuters by keeping an eye on security of the area vis-a-vis various advisories issued by authorities, advice of good qualified, technically sound and experienced advisors or advisory firms are required," he added.

The NDMC will contribute land and the cost of development will have to be borne by the concessionaire.

According to the release, the concessionaire will also be responsible for O & M of projects during the concession period. The revenue from the parking facilities would be shared between concessionaire and NDMC in a predefined manner, the person said.

Explaining the job of the consultant, the official said that the consultant will be required to visit these sites to consolidate details on shortlisted parameters for the parking facilities developed by NDMC.

The job will also entail assessment of the current parking inventory public on-street and off-street parking locations, typically places afflicted with unauthorised parking and violation by all types of vehicles.

According to the documents, the consultant will have to "assess current parking demand, with appropriate surveys including peak hour occupancy, willingness to pay and parking capacity."



"Surveys should cover parameters such as type, location, timing, turn-around, user charges etc," the document said.

The transaction advisor will also undertake studies with respect to parking technologies and PPP models to suggest NDMC with innovative measures for the monetisation of parking facilities.

"Undertake gap assessment to quantify the shortage in parking facilities basis demand and supply. Assess future parking demand considering multiple factors of transition in the city. Support NDMC with identification of additional land parcels suitable for development of parking facilities to meet the parking demand," read the document.

The consultant would also have to suggest feasible technological interventions to improve user experience and maximise revenue.

Subsequently, the consultant will prepare the Bid Documentation for selection of the Developer/Concessionaire for the project on selected PPP mode.