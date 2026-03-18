India's consumer courts struggle with vacant benches, says report

The report, released by the India Justice Report (IJR), draws on RTI data and Parliamentary Questions to assess the state of Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions across the country.

Across state commissions, one in five positions remains vacant, with some states reporting over 40 per cent unfilled posts. More than half of the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions (SCDRCs) do not have a full complement of presidents and members. Despite a legal mandate under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, requiring at least one woman member in district and state commissions, compliance remains weak.

The report noted that women’s representation in State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions has declined from 35 per cent in 2021 to 29 per cent in 2025, dipping to a low of 23.2 per cent in 2024. Only Delhi and Sikkim reported having a woman president on their state commissions in 2024.

In several cases, commissions have been unable to even constitute benches. The situation is compounded by a restrictive appointment framework: Only sitting or retired High Court judges can serve as presidents of SCDRCs, significantly narrowing the pool of eligible candidates.

At the district level, the crisis deepens. India has only 685 district commissions for 775 districts, leaving gaps in basic access to consumer justice. Even where commissions exist, leadership vacancies and staff shortages weaken their functioning. In states like Uttar Pradesh, commissions exist in more districts than required, while several smaller states and Union Territories have struggled to fill even sanctioned posts.

Pendency Driven by Institutional Gaps

These vacancies are not merely administrative shortcomings, they directly translate into delays. Nearly one in three consumer cases remains pending for over three years, far exceeding the statutory timeline of three to five months.

Jharkhand stands out, with nearly 64 per cent of staff positions vacant, the highest among reporting states, severely constraining its ability to process cases. Similarly, Puducherry and Delhi have reported vacancy levels of 40 per cent or more, reflecting persistent gaps in appointments even in relatively better-resourced jurisdictions.

At the level of sanctioned strength, several states, including Jharkhand, Kerala, and Himachal Pradesh, have struggled to meet statutory requirements for constituting benches, with vacancies extending to both presidents and members. These shortages directly correlate with higher pendency and slower disposal rates, reinforcing the link between staffing and performance.

In contrast, a handful of states present a more stable picture, with relatively lower vacancy levels and better institutional continuity. Bihar and Haryana stand out as exceptions, having filled both president and member positions across their commissions, particularly among large and mid-sized states. In the metropolitan context, Bengaluru’s district commissions reported a full complement of members and presidents between 2021 and 2025, while Kolkata also maintained consistent staffing across most years.

Chennai’s commissions, too, largely met their staffing requirements, with both positions filled for the majority of the observed period. These examples suggest that where appointments are timely and vacancies are minimised, commissions are better positioned to manage caseloads and maintain functional efficiency, even if broader systemic challenges persist.

While around 89 per cent of cases at state and district levels have been disposed of, this headline figure masks a deeper inefficiency. Disposal is not keeping pace with filings, and delays in adjudication continue to grow. The absence of adequate personnel means fewer hearings, slower case movement, and mounting backlogs.

Rising Caseloads, Falling Efficiency

This institutional strain comes at a time when consumer disputes are increasing. With India’s consumption economy expanding, reflected in rising household expenditure and narrowing rural-urban gaps, more consumers are entering formal markets, and with them, formal dispute systems.

The report analyses 28.57 lakh cases filed between 2010 and 2024, showing a clear post-pandemic rise in both filings and disposals. However, efficiency is slipping. The annual case clearance rate (CCR), which had risen above 100 per cent in recent years, fell to 98 per cent in 2024, signalling that fresh cases are beginning to outnumber disposals.

The “Justice Threshold” Barrier

Even as caseloads rise, a significant number of consumers still choose not to approach commissions. The report highlights a critical behavioural insight: People often avoid litigation not because the harm is insignificant, but because the system feels distant, complex, and slow.

Whether it is a small overcharge or a denied insurance claim, the perceived effort of navigating the system outweighs the expected benefit. This “justice threshold” reflects the erosion of trust in timely and accessible redress.

Uneven Performance Across States

The burden of vacancies and delays is not evenly distributed. Some states, such as Tamil Nadu, demonstrate relatively better clearance rates, while others struggle with persistent backlogs. Maharashtra, for instance, records high filings but low efficiency, resulting in significant pendency.

State rankings further reveal disparities. Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan perform relatively well among large states, while Telangana and Jharkhand lag behind. Among smaller states, Meghalaya and Sikkim lead, whereas others in the Northeast face capacity constraints.

Urban commissions present a mixed picture. Delhi accounts for a large share of metro caseloads, particularly driven by insurance disputes, and continues to see delays, with a significant proportion of cases taking over six months for disposal. Bengaluru, once a high-performing jurisdiction, has witnessed a sharp decline in clearance rates in recent years.

Sectoral Pressures and Structural Limits

Certain sectors dominate the litigation landscape. Housing disputes top filings at the national level, followed by insurance and banking. At the district level, the ‘others’ category has the highest share, followed by insurance, which alone accounts for a significant share of cases. These trends point to deeper regulatory and service delivery failures feeding into the redress system.

Efforts such as circuit benches, introduced in states like Maharashtra and Rajasthan, have marginally improved access, but remain limited in scale and impact.

A System at Crossroads

India’s consumer protection framework, strengthened by the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, is robust in design. But the report makes clear that implementation deficits, particularly vacancies, are undermining its effectiveness.