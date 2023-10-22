close
India has never seen conflicts on which Israel, Hamas fighting: Bhagwat

He was speaking at a programme organised at a school here on Saturday to mark 350 years of the coronation of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat speaks during a book launch function, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

"In this country, there is a religion, culture that respects all sects and faiths. That religion in Hinduism. This is a country of Hindus. That does not mean we reject all other (religions)" | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Nagpur
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2023 | 8:41 AM IST
Hinduism respects all sects and India has never seen strifes on issues like the one that has led to the ongoing Hamas-Israel war, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said.
He was speaking at a programme organised at a school here on Saturday to mark 350 years of the coronation of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
"In this country, there is a religion, culture that respects all sects and faiths. That religion in Hinduism. This is a country of Hindus. That does not mean we reject all other (religions). Once you say Hindu, it is not needed to be told that Muslims too were protected. Only Hindus do this. Only India does this. Others have not done this," Bhagwat said.
"Everywhere else, strifes are underway. You must have heard of the war in Ukraine, Hamas-Israel war. In our country, there were never wars on such issues. The invasion during Shivaji Maharaj's time was of that kind. But we never fought of battles on this issue with anybody. That is why we are Hindus," the RSS chief told the audience.

First Published: Oct 22 2023 | 8:41 AM IST

