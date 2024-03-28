India launches database to record crimes against UN peacekeepers

India has launched a new database designed to record crimes against UN peacekeepers and monitor progress in holding perpetrators accountable, India's UN envoy Ruchira Kamboj said on Thursday, asserting that New Delhi is at the forefront of advocating for accountability.

The launch of the database was announced at a high-level meeting of the India-led 'Group of Friends' (GOF) on Tuesday.

"Delighted to announce the launch of a new database designed to record crimes against Peacekeepers & monitor progress in holding perpetrators accountable. India is at the forefront of advocating for accountability, leading the Group of Friends dedicated to this cause," India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Kamboj, said in a post on X.

The database is designed to serve as an online repository, empowering the Secretariat, Missions, and member states to monitor and address cases of malicious acts against peacekeepers, a press release by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN said.

"This database, sponsored by India, is hosted on the Unite Aware platform and is poised to facilitate comprehensive analysis and drive effective strategies for promoting accountability," it said.

During the meeting, Kamboj highlighted the GOF's progress over the past year, emphasising the insights gained into challenges surrounding accountability, particularly in strengthening the rule of law within Mission areas.

She expressed confidence in leveraging these insights to enact impactful measures advancing accountability for crimes against peacekeepers.

The GOF was launched by India in 2022 to promote accountability for crimes against the Blue Helmets during its presidency of the UN Security Council.

India, Bangladesh, Egypt, France, Morocco and Nepal are co-chairs of the GOF, which comprises 40 member states.

The GOF's second meeting on Tuesday was focused on strategies to strengthen legal frameworks against perpetrators of malicious acts targeting peacekeepers, focusing on supporting measures for ensuring accountability.

The meeting's agenda also featured a substantive discussion on providing legal frameworks to support the concept of accountability for crimes against peacekeepers.

Professor Bimal Patel, a distinguished member of the International Law Commission and Vice Chancellor of the Rashtriya Raksha University, shared expert insights on the topic.

Member states engaged in fruitful deliberations on practical approaches to assist host state rule of law institutions in prosecuting perpetrators, ensuring justice for peacekeepers.

"The high-level meeting of the GOF serves as a testament to the unwavering commitment of member states, spearheaded by India, towards promoting accountability and upholding the safety and dignity of peacekeepers worldwide," the press release said.