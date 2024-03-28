Sensex (    %)
                             
Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway: Toll tax charges to be revised from April 1

Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway: The NHAI has increased the toll prices from 4 to 5 per cent, which will be applicable from April 1. Here's all you need to know

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The regular commuters of the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway now have to pay more toll tax from 1st April as the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has revised the vehicle rates of all categories this week. With the new revised rates, the vehicles passing through this expressway will pay higher prices ranging from four to five per cent depending on the vehicle.

The toll plaza rates at the Kherki Daula toll plaza have been up for private cars and the amount will be Rs 85 per trip, an increase of Rs 5 per trip. The charges for light vehicles and mini-buses kept the same, i.e., Rs 120 per trip. A bus, a truck and multiple axle vehicles needed to pay Rs 250 for each trip which is also Rs 5 higher than the previous prices.
The officials of the National Highway Authority of India have revised the toll as an annual exercise and these are connected with the wholesale price index. 

However, the price at Sohna toll plaza has not been changed and like before, the commuters will still have to pay Rs 125 at Ghamroj toll plaza for each trip and the rate has not been revised. The light commercial vehicle toll price has been hiked to Rs 205 which is Rs 5 higher than the trip. A bus or truck will have to pay Rs 430 per trip and trucks with three axles will have to pay Rs 465 per trip which was Rs 455 earlier.

The authority mentioned that the monthly pass for commuters will cost Rs 340 while the price was Rs 330 earlier.

The new toll for commuters using the Delhi-Mumbai expressway is still not notified, reports a senior official of the project implementation unit, Sohna, which oversees the Delhi-Mumbai expressway from Gurugram to Dausa. He also mentioned that the toll on this expressway is still not revised. 

A senior NHAI official mentioned that the change in toll price is an annual exercise which is linked to changes in the wholesale price index. The new rates will come into effect on April 1.

NHAI National Highways Authority of India Expressway

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 12:32 PM IST

