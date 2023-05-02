close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India logs 3,325 new Covid-19 cases, active infections down to 44,175

The active cases now comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections and the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71%

Press Trust of India New Delhi
covid, corona, coronavirus

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 10:20 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India has logged 3,325 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have dipped to 44,175 from 47,246, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,564 with 17 deaths, which includes seven reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,52,996)

The active cases now comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,43,77,257 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Also Read

India logs 7,178 new coronavirus infections, active cases dip to 65,683

India records 99 new Covid-19 cases, active count declines to 1,896

India reports 699 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; active tally rises to 6,559

India sees marginal dip in daily Covid-19 cases, logs 7,633 infections

India reports 125 new Covid cases, one death; active tally rises to 1,935

Over Rs 192 cr crime proceeds generated in Delhi excise policy 'scam': ED

Rohini court shootout accused Tillu Tajpuriya killed in Tihar Jail

Double engine govts working at cross purposes: Akhilesh jibe at BJP

Karnataka Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi promises Rs 2 hike in milk subsidy

DNA fingerprinting of defence personnel has helped in 12 cases: DGAFMS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus Coronavirus Tests corona

First Published: May 02 2023 | 10:30 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Swiggy shuts premium grocery delivery service 'Handpicked' in Bengaluru

Swiggy
2 min read

Karnataka Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi promises Rs 2 hike in milk subsidy

Rahul Gandhi, congress
3 min read

More than 780,000 take part in French May Day protests over pension reform

French May Day
2 min read

DNA fingerprinting of defence personnel has helped in 12 cases: DGAFMS

Lieutenant General Daljit Singh, Director General - Armed Forces Medical Service (DGAFMS)
3 min read

Chinese EV brands expand to global markets as they offer lower prices

BYD, Atto 3, BYD Atto 3
6 min read

Most Popular

View More

FinMin wants PSBs to enhance recovery rate from written-off accounts to 40%

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance
2 min read

GST collection hits an all-time high of Rs 1.87 trillion in April

GST
3 min read

Back in action: HAL's ALH Dhruv helicopters begin flying operations

HAL's helicopter production line is full for the next three years in building Dhruv ALH for the military
2 min read

Govt at advanced stage of consultation on sedition law: Centre to SC

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read

India's exports to UAE likely to grow by 60% to $50 billion by FY27

exports, imports, trade
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon