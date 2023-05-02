close

Rohini court shootout accused Tillu Tajpuriya killed in Tihar Jail

Tillu Tajpuriya, who was lodged on the ground floor of the high-risk ward, was allegedly attacked by four inmates affiliated with the rival Gogi gang around 6.15 am

Press Trust of India New Delhi
File photo of security personnel stand guard outside at a gate of Tihar Jail

Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 10:04 AM IST
Jailed gangster and an accused in the 2021 Rohini court shootout case, Tillu Tajpuriya, was killed allegedly by members of the Gogi gang inside Tihar Jail early on Tuesday, officials said.

Prison officials said the incident took place around 6.30 am. He was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where he was declared dead.

A senior prison official said 33-year-old Sunil alias Tillu Tajpuriya, who was lodged on the ground floor of the high-risk ward, was allegedly attacked by four inmates affiliated with the rival Gogi gang around 6.15 am.

The attackers -- Deepak alias Titar, Yogesh alias Tunda, Rajesh and Riyaz Khan -- were lodged on the first floor of the same ward.

They allegedly cut the iron grille installed on the first floor of the high-security ward and used bedsheets to climb down to the ground floor before attacking Tajpuriya with an improvised sharp object, the official said.

An injured Tajpuriya was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital after receiving medical attention at the jail outpatient department around 6.45 am. He died during treatment at the hospital, the prison official said.

He had suffered multiple stab wounds.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Akshat Kaushal said information was received around 7 am from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital regarding two undertrial prisoners from Tihar Jail being brought there.

Of the pair, Tajpuriya was brought in an unconscious state. He was declared brought dead, Kaushal said. Another person, Rohit, is undergoing treatment and is said to be out of danger.

In September 2021, gangster Jitender Gogi was shot dead by two assailants dressed as lawyers inside the Rohini court complex. The assailants were then killed in retaliatory firing by the police.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 02 2023 | 10:13 AM IST

