LIVE: Indians' boycott will hit us hard, says former Maldives minister

India-Maldives row latest news updates: Derogatory comments directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi reveal the Maldives government's "short-sightedness," the country's former Defence Minister, Mariya Ahmed Didi stated amid the ongoing diplomatic tussle between India and Maldives.



Mariya Ahmed Didi stressed that India has been a reliable partner. The Maldivian government informed the Indian High Commissioner Munu Mahawar that the remarks against PM Modi do not represent its views. Maldives is facing a backlash after three ministers from the Maldives cabinet made unparliamentary remarks against PM Modi following his visit to Lakshadweep last week.

Mickail Naseem, a Maldives Member of Parliament, has asked the Parliament to summon the foreign minister in response to the Maldives government's inactivity and lack of urgency.

Naseem has also formally asked that the parliamentary committee summon the implicated officials for questioning, emphasising the importance of accountability and prompt action in response to the disrespectful remarks made by senior officials against PM Modi.

Meanwhile, the Congress has said the island nation is now in the Chinese "sphere of influence", and there needs to be a reality check.