India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor launched at Delhi G20 Summit

Lauding the launch of the India-Middle East-Europe connectivity corridor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that a historic agreement was concluded today

Saudi Crown Prince, PM Modi, Joe Biden

Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 8:18 PM IST
At the G20 Summit on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other world leaders launched the India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor in an effort to enhance trade ties.

Launching the corridor, PM Modi said that it will give a new direction to connectivity and sustainable development. "In times to come, the corridor will become an effective medium for economic integration of India, the Middle East and Europe," he said.

PM Modi also said that the corridor promises to be a beacon of cooperation, innovation, and shared progress. "As history unfolds, may this corridor be a testament to human endeavour and unity across continents," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).


Emphasising that strong connectivity and infrastructure are the fundamental basis for the development of human civilisation, the prime minister said, "India has given top priority to connectivity and infrastructure in its development journey."

Calling it "a real big deal", US President Joe Biden said, "I want to thank Prime Minister Modi. Building sustainable, resilient infrastructure, making quality infrastructure investments and creating a better future... Last year, we came together to commit to this vision."
 

First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 7:56 PM IST

