India providing credit line to help economy: Egyptian supply minister

India is providing Egypt with a credit line of unspecified value, Egyptian Supply Minister Ali El-Mosilhy said, in the latest support from an ally for the North African nation’s troubled economy.

The Middle East’s most populous nation is racing to turn around an economy that was heavily exposed to the shock waves of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and is a major importer of wheat and other commodities. Egypt has agreed on a $3 billion deal with the International Monetary Fund, while its Gulf Arab allies have pledged billions of dollars in investment.

The minister, speaking to Bloomberg News, didn’t give further details on the facility.