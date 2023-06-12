close

100s attend all-faith prayer in memory of Odisha train accident victims

Hundreds of people from Odisha's Bahanaga took part in an all-faith prayer meeting in memory of the 288 people who lost their lives in the Balasore train accident on June 2.

Press Trust of India Balasore
Odisha Train accident

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 8:42 PM IST
Odisha energy minister PK Deb, who was also present on the occasion on Monday, prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Odisha energy minister PK Deb, who was also present on the occasion on Monday, prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The prayer meet was held near Bahanaga High School where bodies of passengers of the ill-fated Coromandel Express were kept.

According to Jaykrushna Sarangi, one of the organisers of the prayer meet, the objective of performing Dasaha Karma (10th-day ritual) on Sunday and Ekadashas (11th-day ritual) on Monday was for the salvation of the deceased.

Since we do not know the religion of the deceased, we decided to organise the all-faith prayer meet, he said.

The prayer meet will continue for three days. Hundreds can pay tributes to the departed souls and offer prayers for the recovery of injured, said social activist Sarat Raj.

There are also plans to light 5,008 Dias and perform a Maha Yagna'. Arrangements have also been made to prepare prasad' for 1,500 people, an organiser said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 8:42 PM IST

