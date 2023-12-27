India records 529 fresh Covid-19 infections, 3 deaths in 24 hours

India recorded 529 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours as of Wednesday morning. The active cases tally stood at 4,093, down by 77 from the day before as people recovered from the infection.

According to the union health ministry data, there were three deaths in the country in the last 24 hours, of whom two were from Karnataka and one from Gujarat.

Kerala’s case count was below 3,000 on Wednesday at 2,954 while Maharashtra had 194 active cases. Kerala added 353 fresh cases, while Maharashtra added 37 new cases. Karnataka had 464 active cases, and the state has added 74 fresh cases.

The daily numbers were in lakhs at the peak of the pandemic, which began in early 2020 and has seen more than 4.5 crore people getting infected and over 530,000 deaths in about four years since then across the country.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease stands at more than 44 million with a national recovery rate of 98.81 per cent, according to the ministry's website. The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the website, 2.2 billion doses of Covid vaccines have so far been administered in the country.

With inputs from PTI