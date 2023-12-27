Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India records 529 fresh Covid-19 infections, 3 deaths in 24 hours

Kerala's case count was below 3000 on Wednesday at 2954 while Maharashtra had 194 active cases

covid, coronavirus, covid-19

Representative Image

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 7:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India recorded 529 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours as of Wednesday morning. The active cases tally stood at 4,093, down by 77 from the day before as people recovered from the infection.

According to the union health ministry data, there were three deaths in the country in the last 24 hours, of whom two were from Karnataka and one from Gujarat.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Kerala’s case count was below 3,000 on Wednesday at 2,954 while Maharashtra had 194 active cases. Kerala added 353 fresh cases, while Maharashtra added 37 new cases. Karnataka had 464 active cases, and the state has added 74 fresh cases.

The daily numbers were in lakhs at the peak of the pandemic, which began in early 2020 and has seen more than 4.5 crore people getting infected and over 530,000 deaths in about four years since then across the country.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease stands at more than 44 million with a national recovery rate of 98.81 per cent, according to the ministry's website. The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the website, 2.2 billion doses of Covid vaccines have so far been administered in the country.

With inputs from PTI

Also Read

JN.1 Covid variant: States issue advisories, Mandaviya holds review meet

Serum Institute of India to apply for licence of JN.1 Covid variant vaccine

Will Covid sub-variant JN.1 bring mask mandates? Here's what experts say

JN.1 outbreak: As new cases rise, 10 things you must know about new variant

Covid-19 update: In biggest single-day spike, India registers 628 cases

India to match China in infra along borders within 2 years: Lt Gen Kalita

Amrit Bharat Express trains fare 15-17% higher, no concessional tickets

Bomb blast threat to RBI: Mumbai police apprehend three men from Gujarat

Ration card portability gains traction in 2023, records 280 mn transactions

Jal Jeevan Mission achieves 72% rural tap water coverage, eyes 100% in 2024

Topics : Coronavirus corona Kerala Maharashtra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 7:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1UP Police Recruitment 2023Gold Silver Price TodayList Of Cancelled TrainsIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon