Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Jal Jeevan Mission achieves 72% rural tap water coverage, eyes 100% in 2024

Challenges persist in states like Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and West Bengal, where tap water connection coverage in rural households remains below 50 per cent, the data says

Jal Jeevan Mission

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 7:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Making substantial progress towards the government's ambitious Jal Jeevan Mission, approximately 72 per cent of rural households now have access to tap water connections, according to official data.
In 2024, the Jal Shakti ministry faces the crucial target of achieving the 100 per cent coverage of tap water connection to every rural household -- a commitment made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
A senior official expressed confidence that the government will reach the 100 per cent coverage goal by the end of the coming year.
However, challenges persist in states like Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and West Bengal, where tap water connection coverage in rural households remains below 50 per cent, the data says.
While nine states and Union Territories have already achieved 100 per cent coverage, the focus remains on extending this essential service to every corner of the nation.
Simultaneously, the ministry's commitment to making villages Open Defecation Free Plus (ODF Plus) by next year is underway.
An ODF Plus village not only maintains its Open Defecation-Free status but also implements effective solid or liquid waste management systems.
The Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen Phase-II, launched in February 2020, aims at declaring all villages ODF Plus by the end of 2024.
According to Parliament data, out of 5.91 lakh villages in the country, 3.18 lakh aspire to achieve ODF Plus status, and 1.23 lakh villages have already achieved the model ODF Plus status.
Under the Namami Gange Programme, the government is actively undertaking a comprehensive range of interventions to rejuvenate the Ganga and its tributaries.
These include wastewater treatment, solid waste management, riverfront development, e-flow maintenance, afforestation, biodiversity conservation, and public participation.
"So far, a total of 450 projects have been taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 38,022.37 Crore, out of which 270 projects have been completed and made operational," the Lok Sabha was told during the winter session of Parliament.
The focus next year would be to meet the projects deadline.

Also Read

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

ED conducts raids in Rajasthan to probe 'Jal Jeevan Mission' irregularities

Rs 16,484 cr from central fund under Jal Jeevan Mission lying unused: Govt

Raj Cong like cricket team whose batters trying to run out each other: Modi

Jal Jeevan Mission to change face of UP schools, to improve education: Govt

Lok Sabha breach: Accused Neelam Azad moves HC, calls police remand illegal

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to go 'silent' from Jan 1

Russian President Putin to receive EAM Jaishankar today, says Kremlin

Gujarat police begin questioning of passengers sent back from France

Year in review: How India's political landscape transformed in 2023

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jal Jeevan Mission Narendra Modi Jal Shakti Ministry central government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 7:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1UP Police Recruitment 2023Gold Silver Price TodayList Of Cancelled TrainsIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon