India records 56 new Covid cases, total active cases at 1,475: Govt

India saw a single-day rise of 56 new coronavirus infections while the number of active cases was recorded at 1,475, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll was recorded at 5,31,926, the data updated at 8 am stated. The country's Covid case tally is 4.49 crore (4,49,96,732).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,63,331, and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

Also Read Tokyo's heat smashes 150-year trend as extreme weather bakes globe With 40 new infections, Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,463 India to get $25 mn from G20 Pandemic Fund to support animal health system Covid-19 still global health threat, new variant under scanner: WHO chief Covid cases in India lowest since Feb 2020 as active cases dip to 1,431 Chandrayaan-3 mission: All set for automatic landing sequence, says ISRO Sachin Tendulkar is EC's national icon; to encourage voter participation Not so BIMARU now: Amit Shah says MP has shed the tag. What does it mean? Oil tanker driver, helper killed in crash with Rolls-Royce in Haryana's Nuh PayPal moves HC against order holding it as payment system operator