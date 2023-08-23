Confirmation

India records 56 new Covid cases, total active cases at 1,475: Govt

India saw a single-day rise of 56 new coronavirus infections while the number of active cases was recorded at 1,475, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 1:49 PM IST
India saw a single-day rise of 56 new coronavirus infections while the number of active cases was recorded at 1,475, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
The death toll was recorded at 5,31,926, the data updated at 8 am stated. The country's Covid case tally is 4.49 crore (4,49,96,732).
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,63,331, and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.
The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.
According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 1:49 PM IST

