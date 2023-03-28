India reports 1,573 fresh Covid infections, active cases at 10,981

India has logged 1,573 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases have increased to 10,981, according to Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll has increased to 5,30,841 with four deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 1.30 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.47 per cent.

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,07, 525), the ministry said.

The active cases now comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79 per cent, according to its website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,41,65,703, the data stated. The case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.