Congress calls meeting of its MPs to chalk out strategy for the day

Ahead of the start of the day's proceedings in the Parliament on Tuesday, Congress has called a meeting of its Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs at Congress Parliamentary Party office in Parliament at 10

According to sources, the opposition parties on Monday decided to continue their 'black' protest on Tuesday against the BJP-led government over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi and "trampling upon democracy in the country" and a final call over the issue will be taken in the morning. They had staged a protest against the Centre over the Adani issue and Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as MP from Lok Sabha in black attire on Monday, and marched from the Parliament complex to Vijay Chowk.

The meeting of like-minded opposition parties was held at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge who had invited the leaders for a dinner.

Sources said the meeting of like-minded opposition parties decided that the opposition parties' protest will continue and will be held in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament tomorrow with all of the opposition wearing black clothes.

The final call will be taken at the meeting to be held at Kharge's chamber in Parliament, they said.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was among those present at the meeting of opposition leaders.

Leaders from DMK, NCP, JD-U, Bharat Rashtra Samithi, CPI-M, CPI, AAP, MDMK, TMC, RSP, RJD, National Conference, IUML, Samajwadi Party and JMM were among those present. Shiv Sena (UBT) was not present amid its concerns over Rahul Gandhi's remarks concerning VD Savarkar.

In a tweet later, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that leaders of 18 parties were present and decided to continue with their campaign against the Modi government "that is destroying democracy and that has subverted all institutions".

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal told ANI that every opposition party is together and will move forward with the same energy.

"Rahul Gandhi is not worried about the house. Whatever the government of India is doing with the country's democracy is a bigger issue, that is what he told. Every Opposition party is together, we had a cordial discussion and we will move forward with the same energy," he said.

Opposition parties have been pressing for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani issue and the second part of the budget session has seen regular disruptions.