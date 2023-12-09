Sensex (0.44%)
India's electrification drive major opportunity: US Climate envoy Kerry

Kerry said the focus is on implementing Indian solutions to maximise domestic opportunities, particularly in the endeavour to decarbonise the transportation sector

US Climate envoy Kerry

US Climate envoy John Kerry at COP28 in Dubai. (Photo: X/@ClimateEnvoy)

Press Trust of India Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2023 | 8:06 PM IST
Calling the electrification drive in India one of the most significant opportunities, US Special Envoy on Climate Change John Kerry said the quicker India pursues this initiative, the more it mitigates greenhouse gas emissions, leading to a reduction in pollution and enhancement of the country's overall security.
He said embracing rapid electrification not only aligns with environmental goals but also contributes to a cleaner, more sustainable, and secure future for the country.
Speaking at an event at the Indian Pavilion during the global climate talks COP28, Kerry said: Electrification in India is one of the biggest opportunities that we have. The faster that India can do this, the more it cuts greenhouse gas emissions and it cuts pollution, it increases India's security."

He said supply chains play a critical role in India's booming economy, which is currently witnessing the rapid growth of new urban centres.
Embracing Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi's visionary concept of a circular economy and expanding access to low-carbon public transport is an exciting prospect, the former secretary of state said.
Taking a significant first step towards realising this vision involves India's commitment to electrify 50,000 buses, Kerry said, stressing the goal set by the Modi-led government.
It is imperative to underscore that this effort is a collaborative endeavour, he added.
Kerry said the focus is on implementing Indian solutions to maximise domestic opportunities, particularly in the endeavour to decarbonise the transportation sector.
This initiative builds upon India's past successes in envisioning and implementing the deployment of 50,000 electric vehicles, marking a substantial stride towards sustainable and eco-friendly transportation practices, he added.
Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav was also present at the gathering. PTI UZM PY

(This story was produced as part of the 2023 Climate Change Media Partnership, a journalism fellowship organized by Internews' Earth Journalism Network and the Stanley Centre for Peace and Security.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Climate Change Rural Electrification UN climate talks

First Published: Dec 09 2023 | 8:05 PM IST

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
