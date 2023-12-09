Sensex (0.44%)
69825.60 + 303.91
Nifty (0.33%)
20969.40 + 68.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
44400.20 -94.80
Nifty Smallcap (-1.08%)
6698.90 -73.20
Nifty Bank (0.90%)
47262.00 + 420.60
Heatmap

Restrict missile testing during turtles' nesting season, Odisha urges DRDO

DRDO has two major missile testing ranges in the state -- Chandipur in Balasore district and the APJ Abdul Kalam Island, formerly Wheeler Island, in Bhadrak district

Olive Ridley turtles

The turtles are sensitive and it is feared that missile testings might have an adverse impact on their mating. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2023 | 7:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The state government urged the DRDO to restrict missile testing off the Odisha coast in February and March -- the mass nesting season of the endangered olive ridley sea turtles, an official said on Saturday.
The Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) has two major missile testing ranges in the state -- Chandipur in Balasore district and the APJ Abdul Kalam Island, formerly Wheeler Island, in Bhadrak district, he said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"It is an annual practice to request the DRDO to restrict testings during this time as these locations are close to the famed Gahirmath sanctuary, which is considered the cradle of olive ridley turtles," the senior official of the state Forest Department said.
The DRDO adheres to the state's request every year, he said.
At a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary PK Jena on Dember 7, it was also decided to request the DRDO to appoint a nodal officer who will coordinate with the Fisheries Department for protecting the turtles.
Lakhs of olive ridley turtles visit the state's coast every year for mating and laying eggs. While mating starts in January, the mass nesting begins in February at Gahirmath beach in Kendrapara district, Rushikulya beach in Ganjam and the confluence of the Devi river and Bay of Bengal in Puri district.
These turtles are sensitive and it is feared that missile testings might have an adverse impact on their mating and mass nesting, the official said.
During the last season, a record 6.56 lakh turtles had laid eggs at the Rushikulya rookery and 5.12 lakh turtles turned up for mass nesting at the Gahirmatha beach, he said.
The state Home Department will deploy armed police for sea patrolling during the nesting season. Besides, personnel of the Fisheries Department along with the Indian Coast Guard and the Forest Department will also be deployed for patrolling.
The state government banned fishing in these areas on November 1, and it will continue till May 31.

Also Read

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 62 Apprentice Vacancies

Data protection bill could cap penalty for data breach at Rs 250 crore

Usage and ground rules: New Digital Personal Data Protection framework

Apps, firms could lose 'continuous consent' in data protection bill

Data Protection Board: Chance to bring regulatory agility or a miss hit?

Canada's higher cost-of-living requirement for students worries parents

Aadhaar enrolment possible with iris scan if fingerprint unavailable: Govt

Over 743,000 MGNREGA 'fake job cards' deleted in 2022-23, highest in UP

India showed capability of getting consensus at very divisive moment: EAM

Making technical changes: MEA on Hamas designation question in Lok Sabha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : DRDO Odisha Ridley turtles environmentalism Environment protection

First Published: Dec 09 2023 | 7:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon