'India's first village': BRO puts up signboard on entrance of village

The Border Roads Organisation has put up a signboard at the entrance of Uttarakhand's Mana village on the India-China border reading 'India's first village'

Press Trust of India Dehradun
Mana, Mana village, first India village

Photo: ANI Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 3:38 PM IST
The Border Roads Organisation has put up a signboard at the entrance of Uttarakhand's Mana village on the India-China border reading 'India's first village'.

"Now Mana will not be known as the last but the first village of the country, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said in a Tweet.

During a visit to the Chamoli village in October last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said border villages of the country are its first villages and not the last as they are usually called.

"Our government is always dedicated to the all-round development of the border areas," Dhami said.

Mana is situated near Badrinath and devotees going to the Himalayan temple go up to the village for sightseeing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Border Roads Organisation Uttarakhand

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 11:31 PM IST

