Shah's remarks on Karnataka polls insult to 6.5 crore Kannadigas: Congress

The Congress slammed Amit Shah over his reported remarks that the upcoming Karnataka polls are not just to elect MLAs but to entrust the future of the state in the hands of Prime Minister Modi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Amit Shah

Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 10:10 PM IST
The Congress slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday over his reported remarks that the upcoming Karnataka polls are not just to elect MLAs but to entrust the future of the state in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and claimed that the comments were an "insult" to 6.5 crore Kannadigas.

In a tweet, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Home Minister says elections in Karnataka are to hand over future of state to PM Modi. Last I checked, election on May 10 is to elect MLAs and have a CM FOR the state."

"HM's confession shows their desperation. So much for cooperative federalism. This is an insult to 6.5 cr Kannadigas," the former Union minister said.

Tagging a video on Twitter of Shah's remarks reportedly made during a poll rally in the southern state, the Congress said the home minister must apologise and alleged that he not only insulted Karnataka's identity, but also the democratic values of India.

"It is shocking to know that the Home Minister of India had the audacity to say that this election is not to choose MLAs but to hand over the future of Karnataka to the hands of Modi!" the Congress said in a lengthy Twitter post.

It also reflects the corrupt and dictatorial mindset of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), it alleged.

"This is not the first case. The BJP high command has repeatedly hurt the sentiments of 6.5 crore Kannadigas. Earlier, JP Nadda had also made a similar undemocratic remark saying Kannadigas will be devoid of Modi's blessings if BJP doesn't come to power," the opposition party said.

"Already conceding its defeat, the 40 per cent commission sarkara has resorted to threatening the voters. Come what may, the people of India will never allow anyone to pose a threat to the federal structure of our great nation," the Congress said.

Voting for the Karnataka Assembly polls will take place on May 10 and the counting of votes is scheduled for May 13.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah Narendra Modi Congress Karnataka

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 11:05 PM IST

