India's Got Latent row: Samay Raina records statement with Maha cyber cell

India's Got Latent row: Samay Raina records statement with Maha cyber cell

The comedian reached the office in the afternoon, recorded his statement for more than five hours, and left the premises at 6.45

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 8:37 PM IST

Maharashtra Cyber on Monday recorded the statement of comedian Samay Raina in a case registered over objectionable remarks on his YouTube show, an official said.

Maharashtra Cyber, a cyber and information security division, is probing the case registered against podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia and others after he triggered a massive uproar with his crass remarks about parents and sex on Raina's web show India's Got Latent.

The agency had summoned Raina several times to record his statement in connection with the case, the official said.

He said Raina, who recently returned from abroad, appeared before the probe agency at its headquarters in Mhape and recorded his statement.

 

The comedian reached the office in the afternoon, recorded his statement for more than five hours, and left the premises at 6.45, the official said.

He said the agency had earlier recorded statements of Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Makhija and others.

Raina got into trouble after Allahbadia's remarks on his now-deleted web show India's Got Latent led to a massive furore in February, both online and offline, with multiple police complaints filed against the two and those involved with the show.

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 8:37 PM IST

