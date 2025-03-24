BS LIVE updates: Search ops for terrorist group in J-K's Kathua continues
Comedian Kunal Kamra's recent remarks mocking Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for his political flip-flop have ignited a major controversy. The comments, made during a stand-up performance, quickly went viral, drawing sharp reactions from Shiv Sena, who have since targeted Kamra with threats and a formal police complaint. The situation escalated when Shiv Sena workers vandalised a hotel in Mumbai where the event was recorded. In response, an FIR has been filed against Kamra. Alleging a coordinated effort to discredit Shinde, the Shiv Sena has also lodged a police complaint against Kamra, along with key figures from Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress, including Sanjay Raut, Aaditya Thackeray, and Rahul Gandhi.
An encounter erupted between terrorists and security forces in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday evening. The clash began after a search operation was initiated in Sanyal village, located along the Indo-Pak border in the Hiranagar sector, following reports of suspicious movement in the area. Officials confirmed that reinforcements have been deployed to the scene, and further updates are awaited as the situation unfolds.
Israeli forces attacked Nasser Hospital in Gaza on Sunday, killing at least two people, including Hamas leader Ismail Barhoum. His death followed hours after another strike by Israeli forces on a tent in al-Mawasi, Gaza, which resulted in the killing of Salah al-Bardawil, another member of Hamas's Political Bureau. The escalation marks a significant development in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.
An FIR has been filed against Shiv Sena Yuva Sena (Shinde faction) General Secretary Rahool Kanal and 19 others for their involvement in vandalizing the Habitat standup comedy set on Saturday. The police have registered the case under multiple sections of the BNS and Maharashtra Police Act. The incident occurred during a recent stand-up comedy show, which has sparked a series of controversies and led to a rising tension between the involved parties. Further investigations are underway.
