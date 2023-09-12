Confirmation

India's law on farmers' rights can be a model for the world: Droupadi Murmu

India provides a range of rights to farmers that include use, reuse, save, share and sell the unbranded seeds of a registered variety, she said.

President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 2:24 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said India's law on protection of plant varieties and farmers' rights can be emulated for the entire world as it gains importance amid the challenges of climate change.
Addressing the first ever global symposium on farmers' rights here, the President said India has taken a lead in introducing the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers Rights Act (PPVFR), which is aligned to the International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for food and agriculture to protect farmers.
India provides a range of rights to farmers that include use, reuse, save, share and sell the unbranded seeds of a registered variety. Besides, farmers can register their own varieties which get protection, she said.
"Such an act can serve as an excellent model worthy of emulation for the entire world," the President noted.
She further said this gains importance amid challenges posed by climate change and also to fulfill the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.
The President also inaugurated the Plant Authority Bhawan and an online portal.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of State for agriculture Kailash Choudhary were among others present at the event.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 2:24 PM IST

