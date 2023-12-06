Sensex (0.23%)
69455.27 + 159.13
Nifty (0.26%)
20908.85 + 53.75
Nifty Midcap (0.34%)
44272.40 + 149.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.06%)
6720.35 + 3.85
Nifty Bank (-0.47%)
46791.45 -220.80
Heatmap

India seeks 5 yr patent waiver for Covid diagnostics, therapeutics from WTO

India is among eight other developing nations pushing for a patent waiver that has already been authorised for the use of the Covid-19 vaccine

Photo: Freepik

Photo: Freepik

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 11:04 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India, Pakistan, South Africa, and five other countries have jointly proposed a five-year global patent waiver for Covid-19 diagnostics and therapeutics, according to a report by The Economic Times (ET). The submission to the World Trade Organization (WTO) was made on behalf of 65 members on Monday. In the submission, the members emphasised the ongoing importance of diagnostics and therapeutics in the comprehensive fight against the pandemic.

The submission aims to address intellectual property barriers, promote production, and enhance accessibility to critical Covid-19 tools. This would go a long way in enabling developing countries to expand and diversify production and increase accessibility without intellectual property (IP) barriers.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

During the G20 Summit in India, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had also urged members to conduct timely discussions on the extension of patent waivers regarding the production and supply of Covid-19 diagnostics and therapeutics. Talks on therapeutic and diagnostics were raised by both India and South Africa during the G20 meets, under the purview of this waiver.

ALSO READ: US won't agree to 2022 patent waivers for Covid tests, treatments

The request follows the US' decision not to take a stance on extending the waiver, which currently applies only to Covid-19 vaccines. According to a report on Bloomberg, US President Biden reportedly stated that the administration needed more information on the matter, making it unlikely for the group to reach a consensus by the December 17 deadline. Moreover, European Union's 27 members, the UK, Singapore, Switzerland, Japan and South Korea, all have opposed the waiver, claiming that there was not enough evidence to show IP rights were hampering the supply of treatments and tests of Covid-19.

The group requires consensus among its 164 members for an agreement to be made.
 

Also Read

India opposes environment deliverable at WTO ministerial conference

India faces queries from WTO on PMGKAY extension and rice export ban

India to advocate for food security, WTO reforms at upcoming Geneva meeting

Ichnos Sciences, Astria Therapeutics sign licensing deal for OX40 portfolio

WTO preparatory meet in Geneva to set stage for 'successful' MC13

Karni Sena protest death of Sukhdev Gogamedi, BJP blames outgoing govt

Cyclone Michaung: Stalin writes to PM, seeks relief fund of Rs 5,060 cr

Pro-Khalistan separatist Pannun threatens attack on Parliament on Dec 13

Travellers may now be able to buy onions, atta at major metro stations

Michaung weakens, to transform into well-marked low pressure in 6 hours

Topics : Coronavirus World Trade Organization WTO World Trade Organization WTO India WTO meeting WTO Coronavirus Vaccine Coronavirus Tests BS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon