Pro-Khalistan separatist Pannun threatens attack on Parliament on Dec 13

Pro-Khalistan separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has issued a threat to attack the Indian Parliament on or before December 13, coinciding with the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, according to media reports. Pannun threat comes amid the winter session of Parliament in India, which will run till December 22.

This news comes days after the US released a report claiming they had thwarted an assassination attempt on Pannun by India earlier this year. Pannun, in response, released a video featuring the image of Afzal Guru, who was convicted for 2001 Parliament attack and hanged in 2013, with the caption "Delhi Banega Khalistan" (Delhi will become Khalistan). Pannun gloated over India's alleged failed attempt at an assassination before declaring that he would attack the Indian Parliament on or before December 13.

Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun?

Pannun is a dual citizen of the United States and Canada. He is the head of US-based Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a group that Pannun founded in 2007. India outlawed the group and it is currently wanted by Indian probe agencies. Pannun is a lawyer by profession and comes from Punjab's Amritsar district.

He first made headlines in 2018, when he launched a "referendum" to "liberate Punjab currently occupied by India." Following this, India banned the group under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). In 2020, Pannun was declared a terrorist.

US foiled plot to kill Pannun on American soil

In November, the Financial Times (FT) reported that US authorities had foiled a plot to assassinate Pannun and issued a warning to the Indian government. This led to some strained ties between the two nations, especially after Canadian President Justin Trudeau had accused the Indian government of the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil in June. India denied President Trudeau's claims.

Following the report from the US, India's anti-terror agency accused Pannun of warning Sikhs not to fly on Air India from November 19, suggesting that they might get killed, on social media. The National Investigation Agency booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for this threat. He was also booked under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act that deal with planning a terrorist act and being a member of a terrorist organisation.