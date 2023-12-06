Sensex (0.42%)
69587.25 + 291.11
Nifty (0.44%)
20947.65 + 92.55
Nifty Midcap (0.27%)
44244.20 + 121.30
Nifty Smallcap (-0.11%)
6709.00 -7.50
Nifty Bank (-0.27%)
46885.45 -126.80
Heatmap

Pro-Khalistan separatist Pannun threatens attack on Parliament on Dec 13

In a video, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun featured a poster of Afzal Guru, who was convicted for 2001 Parliament attack, with the caption 'Delhi Banega Khalistan'

Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is pictured in his office (Photo: PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 10:09 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pro-Khalistan separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has issued a threat to attack the Indian Parliament on or before December 13, coinciding with the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, according to media reports. Pannun threat comes amid the winter session of Parliament in India, which will run till December 22.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
This news comes days after the US released a report claiming they had thwarted an assassination attempt on Pannun by India earlier this year. Pannun, in response, released a video featuring the image of Afzal Guru, who was convicted for 2001 Parliament attack and hanged in 2013, with the caption "Delhi Banega Khalistan" (Delhi will become Khalistan). Pannun gloated over India's alleged failed attempt at an assassination before declaring that he would attack the Indian Parliament on or before December 13.

Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun?

Pannun is a dual citizen of the United States and Canada. He is the head of US-based Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a group that Pannun founded in 2007. India outlawed the group and it is currently wanted by Indian probe agencies. Pannun is a lawyer by profession and comes from Punjab's Amritsar district.

He first made headlines in 2018, when he launched a "referendum" to "liberate Punjab currently occupied by India." Following this, India banned the group under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). In 2020, Pannun was declared a terrorist.

ALSO READ: Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the target of 'assassination bid' in the US

US foiled plot to kill Pannun on American soil

In November, the Financial Times (FT) reported that US authorities had foiled a plot to assassinate Pannun and issued a warning to the Indian government. This led to some strained ties between the two nations, especially after Canadian President Justin Trudeau had accused the Indian government of the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil in June. India denied President Trudeau's claims.

ALSO READ:US foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist Pannun on American soil

Following the report from the US, India's anti-terror agency accused Pannun of warning Sikhs not to fly on Air India from November 19, suggesting that they might get killed, on social media. The National Investigation Agency booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for this threat. He was also booked under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act that deal with planning a terrorist act and being a member of a terrorist organisation.

Also Read

Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the target of 'assassination bid' in the US

Has the fallout from the Pannun incident really been capped?

TMS Ep571: Local job quotas, Gaza, China, exchange-related stocks, Pannun

Indictment of Indian in US for plot to kill a 'matter of concern': MEA

US foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist Pannun on American soil, reports FT

Travellers may now be able to buy onions, atta at major metro stations

Michaung weakens, to transform into well-marked low pressure in 6 hours

Weapons, war-like stores recovered by forces in Manipur's Churachandpur

LIVE: ZPM's Lalduhoma to meet Mizoram Guv today to stake claim to form govt

RS to continue discussion on country's economy on Day 3 of Winter Session

Topics : Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Pro-Khalistan terrorists Khalistan movement Khalistan issue Parliament attacks BS Web Reports separatist leaders US India relations Sikhs in America Sikhs

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 10:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon