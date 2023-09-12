Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.14%)
67221.13 + 94.05
Nifty (-0.02%)
19993.20 -3.15
Nifty Midcap (-3.07%)
40170.30 -1273.90
Nifty Smallcap (-4.27%)
5739.25 -256.15
Nifty Bank (-0.13%)
45511.35 -59.35
Heatmap

India to spend $24 mn on Himalayan Airbase near disputed China border

The airbase will add to the capabilities of the Indian Air Force along the northern border, according to a statement after India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 8:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Sudhi Ranjan Sen

India will spend 2 billion rupees ($24 million) to upgrade an airfield near the disputed Himalayan boundary with China to bolster its defenses. 
The improvement of the Nyoma airfield, located at 14,000 feet (4,267 meters) in the eastern part of the territory of Ladakh where much of the current border dispute is playing out, will allow the South Asian country to base fighters and transporters. 

The airbase will add to the capabilities of the Indian Air Force along the northern border, according to a statement after India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid the foundation stone virtually on Tuesday.

The two South Asian neighbors are locked in a bitter border dispute since 2020, the worst in four decades. A clash between troops left 20 Indian and at least four Chinese soldiers dead. The upgraded airfield could prove to be an irritant in the tense relations between the neighbors.

Both sides have mobilized thousands of troops, artillery guns, missiles and fighters close to the border since 2020. As many as 19 rounds of diplomatic-military talks between the two side have made incremental progress.

Also Read

Chinese coast guard blocks Philippine vessels near disputed shoal

China appears to be building an airstrip on disputed South China Sea island

China appears to be constructing airstrip on disputed S China Sea island

China-Pakistan collab in Shaksgam Valley poses threat to India: Report

BSF, Punjab Police recover another Pak drone near international border

Tunnels to highest airfield: Rajnath Singh inaugurates 90 infra projects

Invest in R&D for India to keep pace with evolving world: Rajnath Singh

Removing duties on US apples, walnuts not to impact local producers

Yogi govt announces 50% subsidy on dairy farm consisting of 25 cows

UP govt to implement Aspirational City Scheme in 100 urban bodies


The airfield was briefly used in the past and later reactivated in 2010 but wasn’t upgraded. The absence of facilities at the Nyoma airbase forced India to use nearby airfields in the region.


Topics : Rajnath Singh China Himalaya

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 8:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesApple 'Wonderlust' EventAsia Cup 2023, IND vs SL Live ScoreTop Headlines TodayStocks to WatchGold-Silver PricesApple | Made-in-India iPhonesPushpa The RuleAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Tata Group needs to find substantial growth, ward off Ambani's RelianceApple to sell Made-in-India iPhones on launch day for the first time

Election News

ECI team visits West Bengal, reviews preparedness for Lok Sabha pollsChhattisgarh polls: Mallikarjun Kharge approves constitution of committees

India News

Rajnath to inaugurate 90 infra projects, attend symposium in Jammu todayLIVE: AP CID seeks custody of ex-CM Naidu for probe, court order likely

Economy News

IT hardware companies may be asked to register for imports in FY24: ReportGovt mulls additional 10% tax on diesel engine vehicles to reduce pollution
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon