UP govt to implement Aspirational City Scheme in 100 urban bodies

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved a proposal to implement the Aspirational City Scheme in 100 most backward urban bodies with a population of 20,000 to one lakh.

The decision was taken during a state cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The government's move is aimed at strengthening the municipal bodies.

The scheme will involve the selection of 100 aspirational urban bodies from among the 762 urban bodies by NITI Aayog, based on a set of 16 parameters, an official statement said.

The scheme will remain in force until March 31, 2026, but its monitoring will continue until March 31, 2028, through the dashboard. This scheme will help prevent migration by making ideal use of resources and increasing opportunities for economic development, the statement said.

In the cabinet meeting, the government also approved a proposal for the operation of air-conditioned electric buses in Saharanpur, Ayodhya, and Firozabad.

Also Read UEFA Super Cup final, Man City vs Sevilla live match starts at 12:30 AM IST Data crucial for success of Aspirational Block Programme: Niti Aayog CEO ARS vs MNC Highlights: Arsenal win their 17th Community Shield Trophy Premier League 2023-24: Haaland's brace help Man City thrash Burnley 3-0 Population to double by 2047, civic bodies will have to change: Official Rajasthan elections 2023: State to establish medical tourism sector Rajasthan elections: Govt submits traffic and sanitation plan to HC BJP CEC to meet tomorrow to discuss Madhya Pradesh candidates Nagaland Assembly passes bills to revise taxes on motor vehicles and goods Household, personal care sector to yield additional $62 bn by 2030: WEF

It has been decided to form a special purpose vehicle (SPV) under the chairmanship of the commissioner of the concerned division under the Companies Act 2013 for the operation, management, and maintenance of electric buses in these cities.

The SPV will have the right to decide the routes for running buses in the cities. Apart from determining the fare on the routes, passengers will also have the right to discuss the facilities provided to them, the statement said.

The state currently operates a total of 740 AC electric buses through 13 SPVs in 14 cities, it added.