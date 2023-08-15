Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.12%)
65401.92 + 79.27
Nifty (0.03%)
19434.55 + 6.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
37770.20 -65.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.47%)
5335.05 -25.45
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
44090.95 -108.15
Heatmap

India well placed to face, address emerging challenges: Amb Sandhu

Since the time of independence, we have overcome great odds, and today, India stands tall as a shining example of democracy, and pluralism, and as a bright spot in global economic landscape: Sandhu

Taranjit Singh Sandhu

Taranjit Singh Sandhu

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 11:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India is now well placed to face and address emerging challenges and complexities, both locally and internationally, the country's top diplomat here said on Tuesday.
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu made the remarks after unfurling the national flag at India House at a ceremony attended by a large number of Indian-Americans.
"Since the time of independence, we have overcome great odds, and today, India stands tall as a shining example of democracy, and pluralism, and as a bright spot in the global economic landscape, Sandhu said.
"Our achievements and our global standing are built on the relentless efforts of all our citizens, on the zeal of India's youth, and on determined political leadership. It comes as no surprise that India is now, the world's 5th largest economy, 3rd largest tech startup base, that over 80% Indians have bank accounts, and over 99% have a unique digital identity, he said.
"We're creating a new university every week, and 2 new colleges every day. Be it agriculture, space, healthcare, or defence, India is well placed to face, and address emerging challenges, and complexities, both locally and internationally, Sandhu said.
India, he said, has made huge positive strides, on many fronts. To fulfil the aspirations of the youth, it must continue to work towards next-generation infrastructure, world-class manufacturing, cutting-edge innovation, and new-age technology.

Also Read

Indian envoy discusses bilateral relationship with US Ambassador to India

Committed to security of diplomatic facilities, says US condemning attack

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy expresses commitment to deepen India-US ties

Mann Ki Baat can rightly be termed as Jan Jan Ki Baat: NID Chief Patron

NIA to probe attacks by Khalistanis on Indian missions in US, Canada

2 more bodies found in rain-hit areas of Uttarakhand, 7 still missing

Light rain in parts of Delhi, maximum temperature settles at 35.2 degrees

Wrong dates, facts: Pilot slams Amit Malviya over Mizoram claims on father

Delhi Assembly session likely to witness uproar over GNCTD (Amendment) Act

I-Day: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot launches Annapurna Food Packet Scheme

"In this journey, as we scale new heights of prosperity, the United States will be a key partner. Under the leadership of Prime Minister (Narendra)) Modi and President (Joe) Biden, the IndiaUS partnership today is one of the most consequential relationships' in the world, he said.
"The Prime Minister's recent State Visit to the US reaffirmed our deep bonds of friendship and provided a new impetus to our cooperation. The range of initiatives, announced during the visit, span all areas of human endeavour, and are a testament, to the mutual trust, between our two countries, Sandhu said.
A key pillar of the India-US relationship is the 4.4 million strong Indian community, including 2,00,000 students, in the US, Sandhu said. Your talent, entrepreneurial spirit, and innovation contribute to the prosperity of, both India and the United States, and serve to strengthen the relations between our two countries, he said.
His speech was followed by a screening of the speech of India's President.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Independence Day US India relations

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 11:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesITC Q1 ResultsIndependence Day 2023Independence Eve AddressTelangana Elections 2023CPI InflationBigg Boss OTT 2 FinaleI-Day 2023 | Har Ghar Tiranga CampaignUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 crITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Independence Day 2023: 20 Best quotes, wishes and messagesIRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specsReliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflationPresident Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon