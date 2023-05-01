Mann Ki Baat can rightly be termed as Jan Jan Ki Baat: NID Chief Patron

PRI ECO GEN NAT .CHANDIGARH DCM33 NID Foundation PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat can rightly be termed as Jan Jan Ki Baat and Bharat Ke Kann Kann Ki Baat, says NID Chief Patron Satnam Singh Sandhu NID Foundation and the Indian High Commission hosts the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat in New Zealand "Every episode of Mann Ki Baat is a tribute to India and its people and celebrates the spirit of the common man," says Indian High Commissioner Neeta Bhushan CHANDIGARH, India and AUCKLAND, New Zealand , May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indian diaspora in New Zealand, while giving an overwhelming response to the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat', participated in huge numbers in the special broadcast of the program organized by the NID Foundation and the Indian High Commission at the Mahatma Gandhi Centre in Auckland, New Zealand on April 30. Along with the members of the Indian diaspora from different communities, the parliamentarians and political figures of New Zealand also took part in the event to witness the historic moment. While the Prime Minister addressed the nation during the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', the Mahatma Gandhi Centre echoed with the chants of 'Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai' and 'Vande Mataram'. The High Commissioner of India to New Zealand Neeta Bhushan, and Honorary Consul of India in Auckland, Bhav Dhillon graced the occasion with their presence. The attendees also included the chief patron of the NID foundation Satnam Singh Sandhu and its founder Prof. Himani Sood. The special broadcast of 'Mann Ki Baat' was organized to mark the historic achievement of the monthly radio program started by PM Modi in October 2014. While addressing the gathering on the occasion, Neeta Bhushan said, "Prime Minister Modi has a huge fan following not just in India but all over the world. The Italian Prime Minister who visited India has described PM Modi as the 'most loved Prime Minister of any nation'. He is one of the most visionary and dynamic leaders that India has ever seen because he gives guidance on different issues. People wait to listen to him through the 'Mann Ki Baat' program." She added that every episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' is a tribute to India and its people. It celebrates the spirit of the common man. "Prime Minister Modi connects the Indian diaspora to the roots and the nation through his stories and experiences. The world knows India now with a new image such as Fastest Growing Economy in the World, Nation with the Highest Youth Population, and so on," she said. Terming it a historic moment, the Chief patron of the NID foundation, Satnam Singh Sandhu, said that this is not just 'Mann Ki Baat' but the program talks about 'Jan Ki Baat' and covers every corner of India, which is 'Kann Kann Ki Baat'. "It is being broadcasted in 150 countries around the world. It is also a proud moment for the nation that 'Mann Ki Baat' is being broadcasted at UN headquarters. During the last 9 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken India to new heights. And today every nation of the world is looking at India with hope and pride," said Satnam Singh Sandhu. Sandhu also said, "It is a mammoth task to unite 140 Crore Indians in a single thread, ignite the spirit of nationalism and patriotism, and motivate them. Through 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi has motivated the people of India to dream big. Not only this, but he has also given them the mantra of realizing those dreams. It is a great privilege for us that Ramiben from Gujarat who has completed 100 years of her life is today with us to witness the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'. She has witnessed the real transformation of India during her 100 years." Hailing the 'Mann Ki Baat', Former deputy prime minister of New Zealand and president of New Zealand First, Winston Peters, who is also New Zealand's former minister of foreign affairs congratulated PM Modi for completing the 100 episodes of 'Mann Ki Baat'. "I am proud to be a part of this event. 'Mann Ki Baat' is an important concept to connect with the common people and serves as a platform to share ideas for nation-building. It is a unique concept where a leader of the country shares ideas and initiatives with the citizens directly," said Peters. While the special broadcast event saw the participation of over 1000 people, a group of hundred Indian-origin women also participated in the event led by Ramiben, a 100-year-old Gujarati Indian-origin woman living in New Zealand. Ramiben who hails from Gujarat and currently lives in New Zealand with her family is a regular listener of PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat and said Narendra Modi is a true son of the soil. While getting emotional seeing the picture of PM Modi on-screen, Ramiben said, "Sada Shukhi Raho" and blessed Prime Minister Modi for continuing the efforts to lead India to new heights. Siva Kilari, who is the National Party candidate from the Manurewa electorate highlighted that Narendra Modi has brought unity and prosperity to India after becoming the Prime Minister. "Our party's ideology is completely in sync with PM Modi's ideology which is based on equality. After becoming PM, he ensured equality in the country and he is trying to take the essence of equality to the whole world," he said. Father Joseph from the Serbian Orthodox Church in Auckland on the occasion said that ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come into power, he has been working to take India on the path of development and lifting the global image of the country. "He is a secular Prime Minister and has been focusing on the welfare and progress of each community and connecting them to achieve harmony in India," he said. Shabbir Rajkotwala, a representative of the Dawoodi Bohra Muslim Community in New Zealand, said, "Through 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Modi has connected with the countrymen belonging to different communities and has ensured equality among all due to which Dawoodi Bohra Muslim Community in India feels safe and recognized." Taznim, a representative of the Dawoodi Bohra Muslim Community and Secretary of Burhani Women's Association in Auckland said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi through his monthly radio show has emphasized women empowerment and paid tribute to the achievements of Indian women in various fields." Meanwhile, Taznim a representative of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in New Zealand said that through Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi has interacted with the citizens of India about themes and issues that matter to the nation and inspired each one to contribute to the progress of the nation. Devi Shobhna of the Malayali Community on this occasion said, "In the era of PM Modi, the Indian women are empowered, and the ordinary is celebrated. By interacting with all sections of the society in India through his radio program, he has proved that a good leader alone can make a significant change and lead the nation towards growth." About NIDF NID Foundation, founded by Satnam Singh Sandhu, is a social, economic, and political outreach & engagement organization that works with the community, government, industry, and civil society stakeholders to generate reform-oriented intelligence in areas of domestic and international issues, governance, education, and environmental reforms, thereby supporting leaders and policymakers in making informed decisions. Our vision uses global challenges as props and set cutting-edge experiential learning tools to trigger this adaptive capacity. With active participation of thought leaders like Satnam Singh Sandhu, the NID Foundation is conceptualized and developed at the intersection of issues that are critical to building a New India and focuses on shared global responsibilities, ecological conservation, education, sustainability, and universal wellness. NID Foundation builds partnerships that bring together resources, expertise, and vision while working with the core actors of nation-building to identify issues, find solutions and drive change. For more information: www.nidf.in Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2066753/NID_Foundation.jpg (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)