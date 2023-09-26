close
Indian envoy to UN highlights ongoing situation in Myanmar at HRC session

Pandey on Tuesday highlighted the ongoing situation in Myanmar and said that the displacement of people has led to an influx of Myanmar nationals into India

United Nations

United Nations

ANI Others
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 8:14 PM IST
Permanent Representative of India to the UN and other international organisations in Geneva, Ambassador Indra Mani Pandey on Tuesday highlighted the ongoing situation in Myanmar and said that the displacement of people has led to an influx of Myanmar nationals into India.
"As a neighbour of Myanmar, India has direct stakes in peace, stability and development in Myanmar. The ongoing situation in Myanmar has led to an influx of Myanmar nationals into India. We have also seen a rise in transnational crimes. There is a need to take into consideration the impact of the ongoing developments in Myanmar on its neighbours," he said.
Delivering a Statement at the 54th Session of the Human Rights Council on behalf of India, he pointed out that India has repeatedly called for the immediate cessation of all violence, release of political detainees, resolution of the crisis through constructive dialogue and transition of Myanmar towards an inclusive and federal democratic system.
Indra added in a statement, "We remain steadfast in our support of the ASEAN-led efforts in Myanmar and strongly believe in the centrality and unity of ASEAN. We continue to support the efforts of the UN Secretary-General in political resolution of the current situation in Myanmar."
Highlighting India's contribution, the Indian representative stressed that India has provided humanitarian assistance and continued without people-centric developmental projects in Myanmar despite facing challenges.
He added, "We have continued to work with various stakeholders to build the capacities in democratic systems and practices, including in the areas of constitutionalism and federalism.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : United Nations UN Human Rights Council Myanmar

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 8:14 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon