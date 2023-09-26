close
Sensex (-0.12%)
65945.47 -79.49
Nifty (-0.05%)
19664.70 -9.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.72%)
5799.35 + 41.40
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
40338.85 -66.85
Nifty Bank (-0.32%)
44624.20 -141.90
Heatmap

Manoj Vaibhav IPO subscribed 2.25 times on last day of subscription

The initial share sale got bids for 2,05,05,627 shares against 91,20,664 shares on offer, as per NSE data

IPO

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 7:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers was subscribed 2.25 times on the last day of subscription on Tuesday.
The initial share sale got bids for 2,05,05,627 shares against 91,20,664 shares on offer, as per NSE data.
The portion allotted for non-institutional investors was subscribed 5.18 times while the category for retail individual investors received 1.66 times subscription. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) part was subscribed 1.06 times.
The IPO had a fresh issue of up to Rs 210 crore and an offer for sale of up to 2,800,000 equity shares.
The price range for the offer was at Rs 204-215 per share.
The company mopped up Rs 81.05 crore from anchor investors on Thursday.

Also Read

World's biggest market for under-$100 million IPOs booms in India

More IPOs need to deliver listing pop to revive retail interest: Analysts

Global fundraising via IPOs drops 52% in 2023 to $147.2 billion

RIL, ITC lift Sensex 418 pts, Nifty regains 18,700; MRF tops Rs 1-L mark

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

Consumer sentiment lag among other backward class community, shows data

Boosting manufacturing to help India become developed economy: AIMA prez

Govt extends export benefits under RoDTEP scheme by a year till June 2024

Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi: Date, history, importance, celebration, wishes

IRCTC south temple tour packages in October 2023, check details below

The company, a regional jewellery brand in South India, has a presence in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with 13 showrooms across eight towns and two cities.
The funds raised will be utilised for opening eight new showrooms, inventory for these stores and general corporate purposes.
Bajaj Capital and Elara Capital (India) were the managers to the offer.
The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Stock Market IPOs Markets

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 7:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLave Blaze Pro 5G smartphoneStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesGoogle Pixel 8Rahul GandhiGold-Silver PriceAnimal Teaser Release UpdateCauvery water dispute

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: ReportCipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Election News

Rahul Gandhi takes train from Bilaspur to Raipur, interacts with passengersKCR to release Rs 5,000 cr from state development fund within 2 weeks

India News

Steadily receiving water from Karnataka, hope to realise full quantum: TNRailways union demands productivity bonus on basis of 7th pay commission

Economy News

Govt launches Rs 5K cr scheme to boost innovation in pharma-medtech sector
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon