Friday, April 04, 2025 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Indian students bankroll global universities, US to UK and Canada

Indian students bankroll global universities, US to UK and Canada

Visa rejections undermine global education system, pinch institutions financially

UK colleges, UK education, Indian students
Premium

International students contributed nearly $50 billion to the US economy in 2023-24 | Photo: Shutterstock

Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

International students are a pillar of the global education economy, but they face hurdles as visa rejection rates soar in major countries. Denials in the United States (US) hit a 10-year high in 2023-24, when 41 per cent of foreign student visa applications were rejected. Canada’s student visa rejections increased from 38 per cent in 2023 to 52 per cent in 2024, raising concerns about the financial sustainability of universities that rely on international tuition revenue.
 
Indian students make a meaningful contribution to the US economy. Their share in contributions made by all international students rose from 17.3 per cent
Topics : BS Number Wise Indian students abroad Indian students in US Indians abroad Visa restrictions

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon