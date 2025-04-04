Indian students bankroll global universities, US to UK and Canada

International students are a pillar of the global education economy, but they face hurdles as visa rejection rates soar in major countries. Denials in the United States (US) hit a 10-year high in 2023-24, when 41 per cent of foreign student visa applications were rejected. Canada’s student visa rejections increased from 38 per cent in 2023 to 52 per cent in 2024, raising concerns about the financial sustainability of universities that rely on international tuition revenue.

Indian students make a meaningful contribution to the US economy. Their share in contributions made by all international students rose from 17.3 per cent