India's NDCs highlight climate action urgency amid geopolitical tensions

In its NDC 3.0, India targets a 47 per cent reduction in emission intensity, expansion of non-fossil power capacity to 60 per cent, and a significant increase in carbon sinks up to 4 billion tonnes.

“At a time when conflict and energy security concerns are pulling countries away from climate commitments, India’s new NDCs send an important signal,” said Dr Arunabha Ghosh, chief executive officer, Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW).

Other climate experts found the new approach highly pragmatic. “Globally, there is a degree of uncertainty about whether countries will continue to demonstrate strong commitment towards decisive climate action — particularly in light of the stance adopted by the United States. India has adopted a holistic approach, keeping in view the need to provide affordable and accessible power to all parts of the country and its population,” said Leena Nandan, former secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.

The commitments also assume importance as India holds the BRICS chair this year. They raise expectations of a BRICS-led focus on de-risking supply chains through decarbonisation under India’s presidency. India, being at the forefront, has emphasised climate-resilient infrastructure, green industrial pathways and behavioural shifts.

However, some experts believe that these targets reflect a cautious move, especially when global efforts are waning with countries like the US and the EU backtracking on climate commitments. “India also seems to have committed in a cautious manner,” said Labanya Jena, director, Climate and Sustainability Initiative.

Even with the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), in the recently released Generation Adequacy Plan, estimating nearly 70 per cent of electricity capacity to come from non-fossil sources by 2035-36, the NDC targets just 60 per cent. “Taking into account India’s current technical and financial capacities and its reliance on imported technologies, the government is likely being cautious about these commitments,” said Jena.

India’s power markets are evolving fast and the pace of renewable energy addition is increasing rapidly. CEEW’s Ghosh said, “If the trajectory is maintained and supply chain disruptions ease, we estimate that India will exceed its target, as it has repeatedly done in the past.”

The country has achieved a 36 per cent reduction in emission intensity of GDP between 2005 and 2020, reached 52.57 per cent of non-fossil power capacity and created a carbon sink of 2.3 billion tonnes.

These achievements are well aligned with India’s NDC submitted in 2015, which targeted a 33–35 per cent reduction in the emissions intensity of GDP and a 40 per cent share of non-fossil power capacity by 2030. Both were met 11 and nine years ahead of the committed timelines, respectively. In 2022, the updated NDCs raised the ambition to a 45 per cent emission intensity reduction and a 50 per cent share of non-fossil energy capacity. The energy intensity target was only strengthened by 2 percentage points, indicating a lack of significantly stronger ambition and action.

Experts also point out that the current targets could be more aggressive, given the huge GDP growth projection by the Reserve Bank of India and the IMF. Also, the non-fossil capacity target for 2035 could result in a proportional decline in emissions when it translates into actual electricity generation. While India has already achieved 50 per cent non-fossil capacity, its share in total electricity generation remains below 30 per cent.

India's climate targets could be higher, given the country's potential for transformative clean energy growth, believes Lauri Myllyvirta, lead analyst and co-founder, Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA). He said: “Continuing the current clean energy growth at rates already achieved in 2024-25 would enable India to peak power sector emissions well before 2030 and significantly slow down its CO2 emission growth rates.” He added that India's booming clean energy industry is highly likely to deliver much faster progress.