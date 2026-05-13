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Home / Education / News / PSEB Class 12th Result 2026: Punjab Board exam results today? Know more

PSEB Class 12th Result 2026: Punjab Board exam results today? Know more

PSEB Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 12 results for 2026 will be released today, May 13, at 12:30 pm on pseb.ac.in. The Class 12 exams began on Feb 17 and ended on Apr 4, 2026

PSEB Class 12th Result 2026

PSEB Punjab Class 12th Result 2026

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 11:43 AM IST

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Punjab Board 12th Result 2026 Time: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) chairman, Dr Amarpal Singh, will declare the Class 12 results today (May 13) at 12:30 pm. The students can view the PSEB Board Class 12 result 2026 on their official website at pseb.ac.in, once they are announced.
 
Students need to use their login credentials, such as their roll number and password, to check the results. The Class 12 exams started on February 17 and concluded on April 4, 2026.

Punjab Board 12th Result 2026: Steps to Check

· Visit the official website at pseb.ac.in
 
· Press on the “Results” section
 
 
· Choose the relevant examination link for Class 12

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· Fill in your roll number
 
· Submit the details
 
· The scorecard will display on the screen
 
· Download and save it for later reference. 

PSEB 12th Result 2026: Details Mentioned

· Student's Name
 
· Father's Name
 
· Name of the School
 
· Roll Number
 
· Registration Number
 
· Date of Birth
 
· Roll Code
 
· Grade/Division
 
· Qualifying Status
 
· Total marks obtained
 

What is after the PSEB Class 12th Result 2026?

Students will only be allowed to get the provisional marksheet after the PSEB Class 12th result 2026 is announced online. Only their individual institutions will be able to provide students with their original grades and certificates. The documents will be sent to schools by the PSEB board in a few days.
 
After the announcement of the results, the PSEB 12th outcome will also provide the Revaluation dates for 2026. Students may request a retest if they are not satisfied with the results. 

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Topics : Punjab board examinations board exams

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 11:30 AM IST

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