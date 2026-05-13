Punjab Board 12th Result 2026 Time: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) chairman, Dr Amarpal Singh, will declare the Class 12 results today (May 13) at 12:30 pm. The students can view the The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) chairman, Dr Amarpal Singh, will declare the Class 12 results today (May 13) at 12:30 pm. The students can view the PSEB Board Class 12 result 2026 on their official website at pseb.ac.in, once they are announced.

Students need to use their login credentials, such as their roll number and password, to check the results. The Class 12 exams started on February 17 and concluded on April 4, 2026.

Punjab Board 12th Result 2026: Steps to Check

· Visit the official website at pseb.ac.in

· Press on the “Results” section

· Choose the relevant examination link for Class 12

· Fill in your roll number

· Submit the details

· The scorecard will display on the screen

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PSEB 12th Result 2026: Details Mentioned

· Student's Name

· Father's Name

· Name of the School

· Roll Number

· Registration Number

· Date of Birth

· Roll Code

· Grade/Division

· Qualifying Status

· Total marks obtained

What is after the PSEB Class 12th Result 2026?

Students will only be allowed to get the provisional marksheet after the PSEB Class 12th result 2026 is announced online. Only their individual institutions will be able to provide students with their original grades and certificates. The documents will be sent to schools by the PSEB board in a few days.

After the announcement of the results, the PSEB 12th outcome will also provide the Revaluation dates for 2026. Students may request a retest if they are not satisfied with the results.