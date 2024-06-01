Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IndiGo flight lands in 'full emergency' after bomb threat; all exit safely

Post completion of all security checks, the aircraft will be positioned back in the terminal area, it added

indigo airlines, indigo

This is the second such incident involving an IndiGo flight in the past week. On May 28, an IndiGo Varanasi flight from Delhi had received an alleged bomb threat | (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An IndiGo flight operating from Chennai to Mumbai with 172 persons on board landed in full emergency conditions here on Saturday after it received a bomb threat, sources have said.
The flight landed at around 8.45 am and the passengers' deplaning has been completed using the step ladder, a source said.
This is the second such incident involving an IndiGo flight in the past week. On May 28, an IndiGo Varanasi flight from Delhi had received an alleged bomb threat.
Full emergency was declared for IndiGo flight 6E5314, operating on Chennai-Mumbai route on Saturday after the pilot informed the Mumbai ATC of an alleged bomb threat to the aircraft, the source said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IndiGo emergency landing Indigo emergency landing Bomb Threat Calls

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersDelhi water CrisisWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon