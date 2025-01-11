Business Standard

Indore's Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya to use 'Bharat' in place of 'India'

DAVV Vice Chancellor Dr Rakesh Singhai said the resolution was tabled by a member of the executive council under the concept of 'one nation, one name-Bharat'

The VC said he has been using 'Bharat' as the name of the country on his visiting cards in both Hindi and English for a long time | Photo: Unsplash.com

Indore-based Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Friday passed a resolution stating it will only use "Bharat" in place of India in all its official documents, degrees and marksheets.

DAVV Vice Chancellor Dr Rakesh Singhai said the resolution was tabled by a member of the executive council under the concept of "one nation, one name-Bharat".

"The resolution was passed at the executive council's meeting that the varsity will only use only "Bharat" in all its documents, degrees, mark sheets, correspondence within the country and abroad and in day-to-day work," Singhai told PTI.

He said that their varsity was probably the first university in the country to pass such a resolution.

 

The VC of the university, set up by the state government in 1964, said, "Our country has been called Bharat since ancient times."  "The name India was given to the country by the British as per their convenience. We should use the original name of our country, Bharat, everywhere," Singhai said.

The VC said he has been using "Bharat" as the name of the country on his visiting cards in both Hindi and English for a long time.

