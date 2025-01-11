Business Standard

Saturday, January 11, 2025 | 07:33 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi braces for rain as dense fog disrupts travel; coldwave to intensify

Delhi braces for rain as dense fog disrupts travel; coldwave to intensify

Despite the chilly nights, daytime temperatures are predicted to remain stable, offering brief respite from the biting cold

Jammu Fog, Jammu Winter, Fog

The IMD predicts that the minimum temperature will drop further in Delhi-NCR. | Representational

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi-NCR woke up to dense fog on Saturday (January 11), disrupting daily life across the region. Visibility was reduced to near-zero levels in parts of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram, severely affecting travel. Over 100 flights were delayed at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), with the airport issuing advisories throughout the night urging passengers to check with their airlines for updates. Train services were also hit, with several delays reported across major routes.  
 
The dense fog compounded challenges for commuters and exacerbated the already deteriorating air quality. Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) touched the 'severe' category, peaking at over 400 early morning before settling at 397 by 4 pm on Friday.  
 
 
IMD rain alert 
 
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for Delhi-NCR over the weekend, forecasting heavy rainfall on January 11 and 12. The rains are expected to be accompanied by chilly winds, intensifying the ongoing cold wave.  The IMD predicts that the minimum temperature will drop further, with Delhi expected to see a range between 6 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius. Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram are set to experience similar cold conditions, with minimum temperatures dipping to as low as 5 degrees Celsius in Ghaziabad.   

Also Read

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter

Dense fog blankets Delhi-NCR, flights delayed due to zero visibility

Delhi AQI, air pollution, smog

Grap 3 restrictions back in Delhi-NCR amid rise in air pollution levels

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

Delhi AQI remains in 'very poor' category as mercury dips under 10 degrees

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter

National capital shivers due to dense fog, flight, train delays continue

Winter, Delhi winters

Delhi wakes up to dense fog as severe cold wave grips Northern India

 
Despite the chilly nights, daytime temperatures are predicted to remain stable, offering brief respite from the biting cold.  
 
Coldwave grips North India
 
The impact of this weather system extends beyond Delhi. Jaipur and parts of Rajasthan are also set to receive light to moderate rainfall on January 11, with the possibility of hailstorms in some regions. These rain spells may temporarily raise temperatures by 2-4 degrees Celsius in Jaipur, Bikaner, and Bharatpur.  
 
Meanwhile, in Kashmir, the "Chillai-Kalan" period continues to grip the valley with harsh cold wave conditions. The IMD forecasts light rain or snow at isolated places in Kashmir on January 11 and 12.  
 
Dense to very dense fog conditions are expected to persist in parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, and East Uttar Pradesh during the night and early morning hours on January 12 and 13, potentially causing further disruptions in these regions.  
 

More From This Section

Per capita income

At Rs 461.9K, Delhi's per capita income third highest after Goa, Sikkim

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi interacts with scribes outside BJP HQ; advises them to stay warm

Gurpreet Gogi Bassi, AAP's Ludhiana West MLA

AAP's Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi shot dead, investigation underway

Voters at a polling station in Agartala on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

MP, Karnataka, Maharashtra among states seeing higher women voter turnout

Delhi airport, Airport

Delhi airport to close T2 for 4-6 months from April for refurbishment

Topics : Delhi weather Dense fog Delhi winter Cold weather Rainfall IMD weather forecast Delhi-NCR flight delay Train delays

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 11 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEXiaomi Pad 7Gold-Silver Price TodayGST Portal DownBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon