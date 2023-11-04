close
Indore to be railway hub with projects worth thousands of crores: Vaishnaw

The BJP has appointed Vaishnaw the joint in-charge for the November 17 Madhya Pradesh assembly polls

Union Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Press Trust of India Indore
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 4 2023 | 1:41 PM IST
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that Indore, the financial capital of Madhya Pradesh, is being turned into a major hub of railways with projects worth thousands of crores of rupees. He made the statement on Friday after inaugurating the main election office of Ramesh Mendola, sitting BJP MLA from Indore-2 and the party's candidate from the same seat for the upcoming assembly elections. To make Indore a major centre of railways, work is underway on projects worth thousands of crores of rupees for laying new rail lines in six directions of the city, doubling of railway line and gauge conversion. These projects include Ratlam-Indore-Mhow-Khandwa-Akola rail line, Indore-Manmad rail line, Indore-Dahod rail line and Indore-Jabalpur rail line. Vaishnaw said that apart from making Indore's main railway station and Laxmibai Nagar railway station world-class, work is also going on for a multi-modal cargo terminal. The BJP has appointed Vaishnaw the joint in-charge for the November 17 Madhya Pradesh assembly polls. He claimed that as per reports, the BJP would again form a government in Madhya Pradesh with a huge majority.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Railways Indian Railways Indore

First Published: Nov 4 2023 | 1:41 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon