close
Sensex (-0.36%)
67596.84 -241.79
Nifty (-0.29%)
20133.30 -59.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.26%)
5850.40 -15.50
Nifty Midcap (-0.42%)
40658.20 -171.70
Nifty Bank (-0.54%)
45979.85 -251.65
Heatmap

Instacart valuation zooms above $14 billion after stock pops 43% in debut

The IPO gave Instacart a valuation of nearly $9.9 billion, a fraction of the $39 billion it was worth in 2021, the company's last funding round

IPO

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2023 | 11:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Instacart's shares jumped as much as 43% in their Nasdaq debut on Tuesday, giving the grocery delivery app a valuation of more than $14 billion days after SoftBank's Arm Holdings entered Wall Street with a bang.

San Francisco-based Instacart's IPO was priced at the top end of its $28 to $30 price range, raising a total of $660 million in proceeds, out of which $237 million will go to investors who sold their shares in the offering.
 
The IPO gave Instacart a valuation of nearly $9.9 billion, a fraction of the $39 billion it was worth in 2021, the company's last funding round.
 
Several startups have had to take a cut to their valuations since 2022 as inflation, geopolitical tensions and the Federal Reserve's rapid rate hikes soured the economic climate.
 
Instacart's strong debut, along with those of chip designer Arm and RayzeBio last week, could encourage other startups to test the waters and potentially revive the IPO market after a near 18-month dry spell.
 
Still, a lukewarm reception to Neumora Therapeutics' IPO last week hinted at limited investor enthusiasm for new listings, with the market nowhere near the exuberance of 2020 and 2021.
 

Also Read

7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains

IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23

IdeaForge Tech IPO to close on June 30; issue subscribed 32x so far

IdeaForge IPO fully booked on day 1; should you bid? Read what analysts say

Should you subscribe to TVS Supply Chain IPO? Here's what brokerages say

Will affect Sikhs across world: SGPC on souring India-Canada ties

HCLTech grants $5 mn under CSR initiative to combat climate in Americas

boAt withdraws sponsorship for Canadian Punjabi singer Shubh's India tour

Robust mechanism in place for regulating media channels: Centre to SC

Sportspersons, artists visit new Parliament building, hail PM on quota Bill

"The IPO market is very much a 'buyer's market' for now, and companies that want to access the IPO market need to be prepared (to offer) that discount (on the IPO price)," said David Erickson, a senior fellow and finance lecturer at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
 
"That discount will reduce if the next several IPOs, including Instacart, price well and continue to trade well," Erickson added.
Instacart is debuting almost three years after kicking off preparations for going public, with the company's long slog to Nasdaq featuring some key moments.
 
Its core business turned profitable in 2022, and the trend has continued in the first six months of 2023, the company disclosed in its regulatory filing last month.
 
In 2021, its co-founder Apoorva Mehta stepped down after seven years at the helm and named Fidji Simo, the former head of Meta's Facebook app, its CEO.
 
Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters for Instacart's IPO.
Topics : IPO valuation stock markets

First Published: Sep 19 2023 | 11:28 PM IST

Explore News

Old Pension SchemeLatest News Live UpdatesKisan Rin PortalHappy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023Lord Ganesha idolParliament Special Session UpdatesApple releases iOS 17Burger King-Coca-Cola dealISRO | Aditya-L1 Women's Reservation Bill

Companies News

Edtech giant Byju's regrets 'delays' in settling dues of laid-off employeesGovt extends deadline for filing tax returns by companies, audit reports

Election News

Like Telangana statehood promise, Congress will deliver: Rahul GandhiMizoram polls: Farmers will top priority if ZPM wins, says party chief

India News

Women's Reservation Bill may not be enacted till 2029, even if passedGanesha idol shimmers with 69 kg gold and 336 kg silver ornaments in Mumbai

Economy News

Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing seasonIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon