The strong momentum in the secondary market failed to rub off on primary markets as the fund mobilisation through the initial public offering (IPO) route saw a slump of more than 80 per cent during the first half of calendar 2023. The volatility seen during the first three months of the year thwarted listing plans for many companies, said investment bankers.So far in 2023, 7 companies have completed their IPOs and raised a cumulative Rs 6,910 crore. In comparison, 16 companies raised a record Rs 40,310 crore during the same period last year. Though Indian equity benchmarks have hit new records this year, the last 6 months have been relatively turbulent due to rate hike fears, Hindenburg's report alleging Adani Group irregularities, and the US banking crisis.Fundraising through block deals, however, has been relatively robust. Around 82 companies have raised Rs 44,988 crore this year, including the Rs 15,446-crore share sale by Adani promoters in four group companies to US-based GQG Partners.The other big deals include Canada Pension Plan Investment Board's (CPPIB) 1.66 per cent stake sale in Kotak Mahindra Bank for Rs 6,124 crores, UK-based investment firm Abrdn's share sale in HDFC Asset Management Company and HDFC Life Insurance Company (for a total of Rs. 6,148 crores).The spurt in follow-on offerings was partly due to redemption by private equity (PE) players and promoters amid the availability of good valuation support and liquidity.Also Read: 7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gainsBankers said investors prefer to back a known company than gauge a new one coming with an IPO when the market is turbulent."Block deals are happening because they are easier to execute. The price discovery has already happened for a listed stock. There is no documentation required. The bankers can do a quick roadshow to gauge investor interest. Analysts track larger companies and have some sense of demand. IPOs have to go through the process of book-building and piece discovery which takes. IPO will depend on the direction of the flows and the markets. If the flows continue and are solid, things won't get disrupted," said Pranjal Srivastava, partner-ECM, Centrum Capital.Many companies refrained from launching IPOs as there was a mismatch between the pricing aspirations of promoters and the valuations investors sought, said industry players. They added that some promoters wanted more conducive market conditions than were seen during the first half before launching an IPO. So far in 2023, 24 companies have let their approval granted by the markets regulator — the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) — lapse. These IPOs, with lapsed approvals, could have raised Rs 48,180 crore.Bankers said that the IPO market is in a revival mode considering the demand for recent launches, and some stability has come into the secondary market."The primary market always takes time to come back. There will be some action in the next six months before investors turn cautious ahead of the elections. The current market is more measured, and there will be interest in differentiated stories and tempered valuations," said Venkatraghavan S, managing director-Investment Banking at Equirus.There were a bunch of offerings launched at the fag-end of this month. The IPOs of ideaForge Technology, Cyient DLM, HMA Agro Industries, and PKH Ventures were launched in recent weeks, while that of Senco Gold and Tata Technologies are expected to open soon.Bankers say the second half will be better for the IPO markets if market and liquidity conditions remain favourable.