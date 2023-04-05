IRCTC starts Bharat Gaurav Yatra train promoting Indian culture, heritage



To fulfil the government objective, IRCTC launched Guru Kirpa Yatra with its exclusive Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train starting today, i.e., April 5, as April month is celebrated for Baisakhi in entire North India. Hence, the Indian railway consulted with all the stakeholders and specially conceived this tour to holy Sikh shrines located in different parts of the country. The Indian Government is promoting the culture and heritage of the country, and for that, the Ministry of Railway took the initiative to fleet Bharat Gaurav Trains covering famous theme-based circuits showcasing the cultural heritage of India.

Indian Railways 11 days/10 nights tour



IRCTC's Guru Kirpa Yatra is an all-inclusive tour package, such as a comfortable rail journey in ergonomically designed exclusive coaches, complete on and off-board meals, accommodation in quality hotels, and entire road transfers along with sightseeing. This Guru Kripa Yatra is an 11 days/10 nights all-inclusive tour starting from Lucknow on April 5, 2023, and will end on April 15, 2023. The Indian railway will cover all the holy Sikh places and prominent places of Sikhism, including the Five Takhts.



Destination covered by Guru Kripa Yatra train

Sri Kesgarh Sahib Gurudwara & Virasat-e-khalsa at Anandpur Sahib, Gurudwara Sri Patalpuri Sahib at Kiratpur Sahib, Gurudwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib at Sirhind, Sri Akal Takht Sahib and Sri Harmandir Sahib at Amritsar, Sri Damdama Sahib at Bathinda, Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib at Nanded, Gurdwara Sri Guru Nanak Jhira Sahib at Bidar and Gurudwara Sri Harmandarji Sahib at Patna.

What is the price of IRCTC's Guru Kripa Yatra? The price of IRCTC Guru Kripa Yatra for 11 days/10 nights at Rs 19,999/- per person (for adults) and Rs 18,882/- for children. Indian railway is offering the train facility in 3 categories for pilgrims Standard, Superior, and Comfort, with a capacity of 678 passengers. The train majorly offers a budget-friendly standard category. As the Indian railway aims to make the price attractive for the tourist to maximise the train's occupancy.

IRCTC to starts another Guru Kripa Yatra

IRCTC will start another Guru Kripa Yatra on April 9, from Amritsar. This is a 6 nights/7 days package covering Bidar, Nanded and Patna, and the cost for this package starts at Rs 14,000 and goes upto Rs 32,000.