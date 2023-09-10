Confirmation

It's breakthrough summit in many ways: Russian Minister Lavrov on G20

Russia on Sunday said the G20 Summit under India's presidency was a "breakthrough" conclave in many ways as its outcomes showed a path to the world to move forward

India Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: @mfa_russia (Twitter)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2023 | 4:07 PM IST
Russia on Sunday said the G20 Summit under India's presidency was a "breakthrough" conclave in many ways as its outcomes showed a path to the world to move forward on a range of challenges and demonstrated the strength and importance of the Global South.
In a press briefing, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said India played an important role in "preventing the West" from taking forward their approach on many issues, including Ukraine.
The summit declaration clearly sent across a message that military conflicts in the world must be resolved according to the UN Charter and that the Western powers will not be able to press ahead with their concepts of resolution of various crises.
"It is a breakthrough summit in many ways. It provides us a way forward to move ahead in many issues," he added.
Lavrov also noted that the G20 Summit in New Delhi provided a direction towards fairness in global governance and global finance as well.
"I want to express my gratitude to India for preventing attempts to politicise the G20," he said, adding the West will not be able to remain a "hegemony" as we see new centres of power coming up in the world.

On challenges emanating from climate change, the Russian foreign minister said the Western powers have done nothing on its promise of providing USD 100 billion annually to developing nations to deal with climate change.
Topics : Russia Sergey Lavrov G20 summit

First Published: Sep 10 2023 | 4:07 PM IST

