FM Sitharaman meets China's Liu Kun; discusses G20-related issues

It is to be noted that China President Xi Jinping decided to not attend the G 20 Summit. China was represented by its Prime Minister Li Qiang

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman virtually addressing a G20 Finance Track seminar, on Friday Photo: Pti

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2023 | 3:25 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday met her Chinese counterpart Liu Kun and exchanged views on G20-related matters.
The meeting was held on the sidelines of the last day of the G20 Leadership Summit here.
It is to be noted that China President Xi Jinping decided to not attend the G 20 Summit. China was represented by its Prime Minister Li Qiang.
"Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman met Mr. Liu Kun, Finance Minister of China, on the sidelines of the #G20 #LeadersSummit in New Delhi. They exchanged views on various issues related #G20," the finance ministry said in a post on X.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman G20 summit China G20 Meet G20 economies G20 meets

First Published: Sep 10 2023 | 3:25 PM IST

