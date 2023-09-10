FM Sitharaman meets China's Liu Kun; discusses G20-related issues

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday met her Chinese counterpart Liu Kun and exchanged views on G20-related matters.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the last day of the G20 Leadership Summit here.

It is to be noted that China President Xi Jinping decided to not attend the G 20 Summit. China was represented by its Prime Minister Li Qiang.

"Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman met Mr. Liu Kun, Finance Minister of China, on the sidelines of the #G20 #LeadersSummit in New Delhi. They exchanged views on various issues related #G20," the finance ministry said in a post on X.

Also Read Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit A look at the millet-rich culinary extravaganza that awaits G20 guests Tharoor lauds India's sherpa after '200 hrs of non-stop negotiations' claim IMF's Gita Gopinath praises India's G20 Summit message, PM Modi responds Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit Cabbie in Biden's motorcade drops off passenger at UAE President's hotel UK PM Sunak seen wearing Boat headphones in Delhi; CEO Aman Gupta reacts 'India-Europe-Middle East corridor largest cooperation project in history' Rajasthan elections: Sacked minister Rajendra Singh Gudha joins Shiv Sena Steel output grows 5% in Jan-Jun; trend to continue in 2nd half: SteelMint