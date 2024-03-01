It was of low intensity: Deputy CM Shivakumar on Bengaluru cafe bomb blast

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the explosion at the city's popular eatery Rameshwaram Cafe on Friday was a low intensity blast and a timer was fixed.

Shivakumar along with Home Minister G Parameshwara visited the blast site and later also checked on the injured admitted at the hospital.

"The blast occurred at 1 pm. It happened at Rameshwaram Cafe. A young man of about 28-30 years came to the cafe, purchased Rava Idli at the counter, placed the bag near a tree (adjacent to the cafe) and left. After one hour the blast occurred," Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "it was a bomb blast with a low intensity or impact. He (man) had fixed a timer for the blast to happen after one hour."



The Deputy CM said the Central Crime Branch (CCB) has taken up the investigation. FSL and bomb squad have also come to the spot.

"Seven to eight teams have been formed and an investigation is happening. There is no need for anyone to worry. Who (the culprit) is being traced...police are free in the investigation. We are confident that within a few hours they will find the culprit," he added.

Stating that ten people are injured, Shivakumar said no one is seriously injured and all are out of danger.

"We are looking from all angles. Whatever our police officers feel fit, they are free to do it (investigation) in all angles," he said.

When asked about BJP's allegations about such incidents happening under the current Congress government's tenure, Shivakumar said, "Let them say whatever allegations they have...for us it's not the allegations, we are looking at the image of Karnataka."



"....what happened in 2022 in Mangaluru (cooker blast). Similar things have happened (under BJP rule). I don't want to blame anyone here," he said, as he assured that police will nab the culprit.

Asking Bengalureans not to worry, he said, " I am assuring all Bengalureans that you need not worry. We have a tracking system.... In the entire Bengaluru City, there is a tracking system. Cameras are there. No one can go out of the system. They will be tracked within a few hours.



Case registered under UAPA and Explosive Substances Act

Bengaluru Police have registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Substances Act in connection with the explosion at the city's popular eatery Rameshwaram Cafe on Friday, officials said.

A statement issued by the city Police Commissioner's office said 10 people were injured in the blast.

The bomb exploded between 12.50 pm and 1 pm, and a total of 10 people including hotel staff and customers were injured in the blast. However, there was no loss of life, it added.

In this regard, a case has been registered at HAL police station under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 and the Explosive Substances Act.

Forensic experts and a bomb disposal squad have visited the spot and are investigating, it said.