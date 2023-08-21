Joint call for proposal under MeitY-NSF research collaboration announced

The IT Ministry has announced the first joint call for proposals under the MeitY- National Science Foundation research collaboration, an official release said on Monday.

Proposals in the areas of semiconductor research, next-generation communication technologies/networks/systems, cyber-security, sustainability and green technologies and Intelligent Transportation Systems will be considered, under this.

The "Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) announced its first joint call for proposals under the MeitY- National Science Foundation (NSF) research collaboration," the release said.

MeitY-NSF signed an Implementation Arrangement (IA) on research collaboration in May 2023.

"This MeitYNSF collaborative research opportunity focuses specifically upon discoveries and innovations in areas of mutual interest as highlighted in the Joint Statement made by Government of India and USA during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US in June 2023," the release said.

The proposal submission will open on August 21, 2023 and close on January 5, 2024.

Also Read India, UK sign agreement to collaborate on science and innovation Lok Sabha passes bill to set up agency to fund research across universities Lok Sabha passes Anusandhan National Research Foundation Bill for research India to launch 7 Singapore satellites from Isro's spaceport on July 30 Monsoon session: PM Modi to reply to no-confidence motion in LS today Centre holds meeting on Covid, asks states to ramp up genome sequencing Govt-authored study links Ujjwala limits to gender dynamics, not inflation 1,300 railway stations being modernised under Amrit Bharat scheme: Vaishnaw FM calls for optimum resource use for building Viksit Bharat by 2047 Kharge's CWC: Average age 61 yrs, 66% from SCs, OBCs, women, minorities

"Technology development may be in terms of development of prototypes, pilot scale demonstrations, field deployment and acceleration of technology transfer through this joint initiative," it added.