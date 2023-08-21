Confirmation

Joint call for proposal under MeitY-NSF research collaboration announced

MeitY-NSF signed an Implementation Arrangement (IA) on research collaboration in May 2023

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 10:26 PM IST
The IT Ministry has announced the first joint call for proposals under the MeitY- National Science Foundation research collaboration, an official release said on Monday.
Proposals in the areas of semiconductor research, next-generation communication technologies/networks/systems, cyber-security, sustainability and green technologies and Intelligent Transportation Systems will be considered, under this.
The "Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) announced its first joint call for proposals under the MeitY- National Science Foundation (NSF) research collaboration," the release said.
MeitY-NSF signed an Implementation Arrangement (IA) on research collaboration in May 2023.
"This MeitYNSF collaborative research opportunity focuses specifically upon discoveries and innovations in areas of mutual interest as highlighted in the Joint Statement made by Government of India and USA during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US in June 2023," the release said.
The proposal submission will open on August 21, 2023 and close on January 5, 2024.

"Technology development may be in terms of development of prototypes, pilot scale demonstrations, field deployment and acceleration of technology transfer through this joint initiative," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IT ministry Research study Science

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 10:26 PM IST

