1,300 railway stations being modernised under Amrit Bharat scheme: Vaishnaw

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said 1,300 railway stations, including Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, are being redeveloped and modernised under the 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme'.

He was speaking to reporters after taking stock of the construction work at Gwalior station.

A total of 1,300 railway stations are being redeveloped and modernised, and as part of this, Rs 500 crore are being invested in Gwalior station. The work of converting the narrow gauge line into broad gauge is going on at a brisk pace, the Railway Minister said.

The Commission of Railway Safety (CRS) will soon inspect the broad gauging work between Gwalior and Sumavali, he said.

The work at Gwalior station has been undertaken to keep in mind the rich heritage of the place, he said.

Two more platforms will be added to the railway station. It will come up with beautiful designs and modern amenities, Vaishnaw said.

He assured that the heritage preservation aspect will be taken care of during the gauge conversion work.

The heritage of old railway stations would be preserved during redevelopment and modernisation, the minister added.