JPC Members suggest 572 amendments to Waqf draft legislation bill

The Joint parliamentary committee will discuss the clause-by-clause amendments at its meeting today

The net income from Waqf properties -- which in turn is used for the welfare of the Muslim community -- has seen a sharp 99 per cent fall over five years between 2019-20 and 2023-24. It is despite an increase in the number of properties registered un

Bill aims to amend the Waqf Act of 1995, to address issues and challenges in regulating and managing Waqf properties

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Members of the parliamentary panel on the Waqf Amendment Bill have suggested 572 amendments to the draft legislation that has the government and the opposition at loggerheads.

The consolidated list of amendments was circulated by the Joint Committee on Waqf Amendment Bill, chaired by BJP leader Jagdambika Pal, late Sunday as the panel's hearing entered the last lap.

The Committee will discuss the clause-by-clause amendments at its meeting on Monday.

Members of the BJP and those from the opposition have submitted amendments to the Bill. However, none of the BJP's allies figure in the list of members who have submitted the amendments.

 

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was referred to the joint committee of Parliament on August 8 following its introduction in the Lok Sabha by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

The Bill aims to amend the Waqf Act of 1995, to address issues and challenges in regulating and managing Waqf properties.

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

